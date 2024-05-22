|Battery Capacity
|0.24 kWh
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Range
|60-70 km
|Charging time
|3-4 Hrs.
Fidato Evtech Loder price starts at ₹ 83,490 .
₹83,490*
90 Kmph
60-70 Km
|Body Type
|Moped Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|0.24 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|60-70 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|Model Name
Fidato Evtech Loder
|Warivo Motors Smarty
|Kinetic Green e-Luna
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹83,490
₹74,300
₹69,990 - 74,990
|Battery Capacity
0.24 kWh
1.2 kWh
1.7-2 kWh
|Range
60-70 km
70 km
90-110 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
