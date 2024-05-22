HT Auto
Fidato Evtech Loder Right View
1/8
Fidato Evtech Loder Headlight View
2/8
Fidato Evtech Loder Taillight View
3/8
Fidato Evtech Loder Disc Break View
4/8
Fidato Evtech Loder Ignition Start Key View
5/8
Fidato Evtech Loder Seat View
View all Images
6/8

Fidato Evtech Loder

Fidato Evtech Loder starting price is Rs. 83,490 in India. Fidato Evtech Loder is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
83,490*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Fidato Evtech Loder Key Specs
Battery Capacity0.24 kWh
Max Speed90 kmph
Range60-70 km
Charging time3-4 Hrs.
View all Loder specs and features

About Fidato Evtech Loder

Latest Update

  • Ducati Scrambler Icon Van Orton unveiled, only 50 units up for grabs
  • 2024 BMW S 1000 XR launched in India; priced at ₹22.50 lakh

    • Fidato Evtech Loder Alternatives

    Warivo Motors Smarty

    Warivo Motors Smarty

    74,300
    Check Latest Offers
    LodervsSmarty
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers
    Lodervse-Luna

    Fidato Evtech Loder Variants & Price

    Fidato Evtech Loder price starts at ₹ 83,490 .

    STD
    83,490*
    90 Kmph
    60-70 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Fidato Evtech Loder Specifications and Features

    Body TypeMoped Bikes
    Battery Capacity0.24 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Range60-70 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time3-4 Hrs.
    View all Loder specs and features

    Fidato Evtech Loder comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Fidato Evtech Loder
    		Warivo Motors SmartyKinetic Green e-Luna
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹83,490
    ₹74,300
    ₹69,990 - 74,990
    Battery Capacity
    0.24 kWh
    1.2 kWh
    1.7-2 kWh
    Range
    60-70 km
    70 km
    90-110 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Add your vehicle to our garage

    Popular Fidato Evtech Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Fidato Evtech Bikes

      News

      The Van Orton is a cosmetic kit designed by the Italian design house Van Orton.
      Ducati Scrambler Icon Van Orton unveiled, only 50 units up for grabs
      22 May 2024
      The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR gets cosmetic tweaks and an updated engine over the older model, as it takes on the Ducati Multistrada V4
      2024 BMW S 1000 XR launched in India; priced at 22.50 lakh
      21 May 2024
      The Honda Stylo 160 is currently on sale only in Indonesia and comes with a 157 cc motor and modern-retro styling
      Honda Stylo 160 design patented in India. New premium scooter incoming?
      21 May 2024
      The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
      2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
      21 May 2024
      KTM 200 Duke in Dark Galvano colour scheme. There is also a new Electronic Orange colour on offer.
      KTM 200 Duke & 250 Duke gets new colour schemes. Check them out
      21 May 2024
      View all
        News

      Videos

      Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
      2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
      16 May 2024
      Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
      Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
      9 May 2024
      Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
      3 May 2024
      Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
      Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
      2 May 2024
      Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
      2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
      29 Apr 2024
      View all
       
      Explore Other Options

      Fidato Evtech Loder FAQs

      Fidato Evtech Loder comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Fidato Evtech Loder is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-70 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 0.24 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Fidato Evtech Loder offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 83,490 (ex-showroom).
      The Fidato Evtech Loder is an electric Moped Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 0.24 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-70 km on a single charge.
      The Fidato Evtech Loder has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      GT Force One Plus Pro

      GT Force One Plus Pro

      76,555
      Check Latest Offers
      GT Force RYD Plus

      GT Force RYD Plus

      65,555
      Check Latest Offers
      GT Force Vegas

      GT Force Vegas

      55,555
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS iQube

      TVS iQube

      1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      BMW R 1300 GS

      BMW R 1300 GS

      24 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      CFMoto MT800

      CFMoto MT800

      13 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Hero XF3R

      Hero XF3R

      1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details