Which is the top variant of Ampere Nexus? The top variant of Ampere Nexus is the ST.

What are the key specifications of the Ampere Nexus? The Ampere Nexus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 136 km, it has a charging time of 33 Hrs. and a battery capacity of 3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Ampere Nexus have, and what is the price range? The Ampere Nexus offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, EX is priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, ST is priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Ampere Nexus? The Ampere Nexus is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 136 km on a single charge.