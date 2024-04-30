|Battery Capacity
Ampere Nexus price starts at ₹ 1.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ampere Nexus comes in 2 variants. Ampere Nexus's top variant is ST.
|Model Name
Ampere Nexus
|TVS iQube
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
|Battery Capacity
3 kWh
2.2-5.1 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
|Range
136 km
60-150 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
150 Km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
