Ampere Nexus

Ampere Nexus starting price is Rs. 1,09,900 in India. Ampere Nexus is available in 2 variant and
1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ampere Nexus Key Specs
Battery Capacity3 kWh
Max Speed93 kmph
Range136 km
Charging time3.3 Hrs.
View all Nexus specs and features

About Ampere Nexus

Latest Update

  • Ampere Nexus e-scooter launched in India at ₹1.10 lakh, offers 136 km range
  • Ampere trademarks Aspirus and Nexus names. New e-scooters incoming?

    Ampere Nexus Variants & Price

    Ampere Nexus price starts at ₹ 1.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ampere Nexus comes in 2 variants. Ampere Nexus's top variant is ST.

    EX
    1.1 Lakhs*
    93 Kmph
    136 Km
    ST
    1.2 Lakhs*
    93 Kmph
    136 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Ampere Nexus Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Battery Capacity3 kWh
    Charging Point3.3 Hrs.
    HeadlightLED
    Range136 km
    Charging Time3.3 Hrs.
    View all Nexus specs and features

    Ampere Nexus comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Ampere Nexus
    		TVS iQubeAther Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    ₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
    ₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    ₹99,999
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    Battery Capacity
    3 kWh
    2.2-5.1 kWh
    2.9-3.7 kWh
    2.9-3.2 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    3 kWh
    Range
    136 km
    60-150 km
    111-150 km
    113-126 km
    100-110 km
    150 Km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    No
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

      Ampere Nexus News

      The Ampere Nexus is the brand's new flagship offering that packs a 4 kW PMS motor, connected features and an LFP battery with a 136 km range
      Ampere Nexus e-scooter launched in India at 1.10 lakh, offers 136 km range
      30 Apr 2024
      The new trademarked names - Ampere Aspirus and Nexus - could be used for the brand's upcoming NXG-based electric scooter
      Ampere trademarks Aspirus and Nexus names. New e-scooters incoming?
      9 Mar 2024
      Hero Splendor Plus is offered in nine colour options.&nbsp;
      Hero Splendor Plus now available in new Silver Nexus Blue colour scheme
      20 Sept 2022
      The Ampere Nexus gets 5 riding modes and a top speed of 93 kmph. It will take on the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak
      Ampere Magnus & Reo Li electric scooters get price cuts. Check revised prices
      17 May 2024
      The upcoming Ampere electric scooter will go big on tech and performance when compared to the offerings from the company
      Ampere to launch its new flagship electric scooter today. Here’s what to expect
      30 Apr 2024
      Ampere Nexus FAQs

      The top variant of Ampere Nexus is the ST.
      The Ampere Nexus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 136 km, it has a charging time of 33 Hrs. and a battery capacity of 3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Ampere Nexus offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, EX is priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, ST is priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Ampere Nexus is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 136 km on a single charge.
      The Ampere Nexus has a charging time of 33 Hrs., making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

