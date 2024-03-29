Which is the top variant of Ampere Magnus LT? Ampere Magnus LT comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Ampere Magnus LT? The Ampere Magnus LT is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 81 km, it has a charging time of 5-6 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.8 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Ampere Magnus LT have, and what is the price range? The Ampere Magnus LT offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 93,900 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Ampere Magnus LT? The Ampere Magnus LT is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.8 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 81 km on a single charge.