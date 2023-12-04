HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ampere Electric Scooters Foray Into Global Market, Launches First Ever Showroom In This Country

Ampere electric scooter maker Greaves sets first-ever showroom in Nepal

Ampere electric scooter manufacturer Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited has announced its foray into the international market. The Indian EV maker has said that it has launched its first-ever electric two-wheeler showroom in Nepal. For this, the company has joined hands with Kedia Organisation.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Dec 2023, 13:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ampere Primus
Ampere will sell Primus and Magnus electric scooters in Nepal.
Ampere Primus
Ampere will sell Primus and Magnus electric scooters in Nepal.

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL) has claimed the new showroom in Nepal comes as part of the brand's expansion strategy and marks a significant milestone in the brand's EV journey. The company further said that Kedia Organisation will be the exclusive authorised distributor for Ampere's electric two-wheelers' sales, marketing, distribution, and after-sales support in Nepal.

Also Read : Ampere Primus electric scooter first ride review

The company claims to have unveiled its maiden flagship showroom in Teku, Kathmandu. Also, the company has claimed that it is set to establish multiple outlets and dealerships across the country in the coming days. With this move, Ampere becomes the latest entrant into the Nepal market. The electric two-wheeler industry in the country has witnessed major growth in the last few months. In the last few months, Indian electric two-wheeler brands like Ather Energy and Ola Electric have launched their products in Nepal. In Nepal, Ampee will sell the Primus and Magnus electric scooters.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ampere Magnus (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Magnus
₹ 49,999 - 65,990**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
₹ 1.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV
₹59,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gps:ie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
₹64,990**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
₹74,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Speaking about the expansion strategy and launch of the dealership in Nepal, Sanjay Behl, CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd., said that this move comes as a significant stride in the company's global expansion. "Our commitment to sustainable mobility aligns seamlessly with the dynamic market in Nepal, and we are excited to launch our advanced electric two-wheelers. Partnering with the esteemed Kedia Organisation, a company with a legacy spanning over a century, reinforces our vision to make 'Har Gully Electric' and transform urban mobility," he added.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2023, 13:31 PM IST
TAGS: Magnus Ampere Ampere Primus Ampere Magnus Ampere electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.