Ampere electric scooter maker Greaves sets first-ever showroom in Nepal

Ampere electric scooter manufacturer Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited has announced its foray into the international market. The Indian EV maker has said that it has launched its first-ever electric two-wheeler showroom in Nepal. For this, the company has joined hands with Kedia Organisation.

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL) has claimed the new showroom in Nepal comes as part of the brand's expansion strategy and marks a significant milestone in the brand's EV journey. The company further said that Kedia Organisation will be the exclusive authorised distributor for Ampere's electric two-wheelers' sales, marketing, distribution, and after-sales support in Nepal.

The company claims to have unveiled its maiden flagship showroom in Teku, Kathmandu. Also, the company has claimed that it is set to establish multiple outlets and dealerships across the country in the coming days. With this move, Ampere becomes the latest entrant into the Nepal market. The electric two-wheeler industry in the country has witnessed major growth in the last few months. In the last few months, Indian electric two-wheeler brands like Ather Energy and Ola Electric have launched their products in Nepal. In Nepal, Ampee will sell the Primus and Magnus electric scooters.

Speaking about the expansion strategy and launch of the dealership in Nepal, Sanjay Behl, CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd., said that this move comes as a significant stride in the company's global expansion. "Our commitment to sustainable mobility aligns seamlessly with the dynamic market in Nepal, and we are excited to launch our advanced electric two-wheelers. Partnering with the esteemed Kedia Organisation, a company with a legacy spanning over a century, reinforces our vision to make 'Har Gully Electric' and transform urban mobility," he added.

