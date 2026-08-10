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LOHIA Oma Star

₹51,750*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
100
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Variants

Lohia Oma Star Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.48 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Oma Star SpecsView specs icon

Lohia Oma Star Variants

Lohia Oma Star price starts at ₹ 51,750 .
1 Variant Available
Oma Star STD
₹51,750*
25 kmph
70 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Lohia Oma Star Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
EV batteries are surpassing expectations, enhancing consumer confidence in their longevity and reliability for electric vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Tsuyo Manufacturing announces two patents for innovative electric motors, enhancing efficiency and reliability for EV applications.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
India's electric vehicle adoption faces slow progress due to consumer range anxiety and inadequate charging infrastructure hindering transition.Read Full Story

Lohia Oma Star Visual Comparison

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Lohia Oma Star comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Lohia Oma Star
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Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WOma StarVSReo
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Lohia Oma Star Images

Lohia Oma Star Image 1
Lohia Oma Star Image 2
Lohia Oma Star Image 3
Lohia Oma Star Image 4
Lohia Oma Star Image 5
Lohia Oma Star Image 6

Lohia Oma Star Colours

Lohia Oma Star is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Blue
Blue

Lohia Oma Star Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
Oma StarvsWolf
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
Oma StarvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
Oma StarvsReo
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
Oma StarvsS1 Z
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
Oma StarvsGig
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
Oma StarvsFlash

Lohia Oma Star User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.5Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Lohia Oma Star User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Lohia Oma Star is economical with smooth city rides and eco-friendly features, ideal for short commutes. It offers decent practicality but lacks speed and modern features.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconEconomical with low maintenance
  • check circle iconEco-friendly and safe for teenagers
  • check circle iconSmooth ride and balanced suspension
  • check circle iconComfortable with storage
  • check circle iconReliable build quality

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLow speed limits use on highways
  • warning iconPlastics could feel more premium
  • warning iconBasic design features
  • warning iconLimited to short trips
  • warning iconLong charge time and slow acceleration
Strictly local use
Lohia Oma Star charging takes full 5 hours at home. The claimed range of 70 km is hard to get with two people riding. Acceleration is slow, making it unsuitable if you are in a rush to reach office.
By: Prakash Deshmukh (Jul 20, 2026)
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Ordinary utility vehicle
Lohia Oma Star is very cheap to run daily, but features are extremely minimal. There is no modern phone connectivity, and the battery level indicator jumps unexpectedly when load increases on hills.
By: Anurag Nigam (Jul 20, 2026)
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Decent but basic
Lohia Oma Star serves the core purpose of license free riding. However, the seat feels narrow for long hours and front suspension makes thudding noise over major potholes. Decent value but compromised comfort.
By: Harendra Tandon (Jul 20, 2026)
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Simple but slow
Lohia Oma Star works well if you only want to go to nearby grocery shops. The 250W motor has limited power, meaning pick up is slow. Body graphics look okay but plastic finish quality needs improvement.
By: Rajiv Maheshwari (Jul 20, 2026)
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Okay for clean roads
Lohia Oma Star handles well on flat city roads but struggles heavily on muddy paths. The 170mm ground clearance is saving grace, though the low maximum speed makes it boring for long distance traveling.
By: Gopal Khandelwal (Jul 20, 2026)
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Lohia Oma Star Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.48 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range70 km
HeadlightHalogen
Charging Time5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Oma Star specs and features

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