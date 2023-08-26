In 2024 Ampere Reo or Lohia Oma Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Ampere Reo or Lohia Oma Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Price starts at 41,444 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Oma Star has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Lohia offers the Oma Star in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less