The Oma Star STD, is priced at ₹55,055 (ex-showroom).
The Oma Star STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Oma Star STD is available in 1 colour option: Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Oma Star STD include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Ampere Reo Li Plus priced ₹69.99 Thousands.
The Oma Star STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Charging at Home.