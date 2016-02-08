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Oma StarPriceRangeSpecifications
Lohia Oma Star Front Right View
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Lohia Oma Star Headlight View
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Lohia Oma Star Seat View
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Lohia Oma Star Front Tyre View
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Lohia Oma Star Mudguard View
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Lohia Oma Star Suspension View
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Lohia Oma Star STD

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55,055*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Oma Star STD

Oma Star STD Prices

The Oma Star STD, is priced at ₹55,055 (ex-showroom).

Oma Star STD Range

The Oma Star STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Oma Star STD Colours

The Oma Star STD is available in 1 colour option: Blue.

Oma Star STD Battery & Range

Oma Star STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Oma Star STD include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Ampere Reo Li Plus priced ₹69.99 Thousands.

Oma Star STD Specs & Features

The Oma Star STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Charging at Home.

Lohia Oma Star STD Price

Oma Star STD

₹ 55,055*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
51,750
Insurance
3,305
On-Road Price in Delhi
55,055
EMI@1,183/mo
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Lohia Oma Star STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1800 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Height
1030 mm
Width
650 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
80 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
Yes
Battery Capacity
1.48 kWh
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Li-ion
Lohia Oma Star STD EMI
EMI1,065 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
49,549
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
49,549
Interest Amount
14,351
Payable Amount
63,900

Lohia Oma Star Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
Oma StarvsWolf
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
Oma StarvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
Oma StarvsReo
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
Oma StarvsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
Oma StarvsS1 Z
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
Oma StarvsFlash

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