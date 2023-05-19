The E Scoot STD, is priced at ₹69,543 (ex-showroom).
The E Scoot STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The E Scoot STD is available in 1 colour option: Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the E Scoot STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.
The E Scoot STD has Low Battery Indicator, Passenger Footrest, Battery Portability, Hub Motor and Anti Theft Alarm.