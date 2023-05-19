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E ScootPriceRangeSpecifications
Avon E Scoot Front Left View
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Avon E Scoot Front View
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Avon E Scoot Left View
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Avon E Scoot Rear Left View
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Avon E Scoot Rear Tyre View
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Avon E Scoot Seat View
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Avon E Scoot STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
69,543*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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E Scoot STD

E Scoot STD Prices

The E Scoot STD, is priced at ₹69,543 (ex-showroom).

E Scoot STD Range

The E Scoot STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

E Scoot STD Colours

The E Scoot STD is available in 1 colour option: Grey.

E Scoot STD Battery & Range

E Scoot STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the E Scoot STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.

E Scoot STD Specs & Features

The E Scoot STD has Low Battery Indicator, Passenger Footrest, Battery Portability, Hub Motor and Anti Theft Alarm.

Avon E Scoot STD Price

E Scoot STD

₹ 69,543*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
66,006
Insurance
3,537
On-Road Price in Delhi
69,543
EMI@1,495/mo
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Avon E Scoot STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
65 km
Max Speed
24 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
elescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP65
Battery Warranty
1 Year
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
No
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
Bulb
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 Hours
Avon E Scoot STD EMI
EMI1,345 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
62,588
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
62,588
Interest Amount
18,128
Payable Amount
80,716

Avon E Scoot Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
E ScootvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
E ScootvsEpluto 7G
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
E ScootvsQC1
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
E ScootvsReo
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
E ScootvsMagnus Grand
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
E ScootvsReo Li Plus

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