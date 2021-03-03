Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Avon E Scoot on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 49,130.
Visit your nearest
Avon E Scoot on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 49,130.
Visit your nearest
Avon E Scoot dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers.
Avon E Scoot on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Avon E Scoot is mainly compared to Velev Motors VEV 01 which starts at Rs. 32,500 in Ahmedabad, Komaki XGT KM which starts at Rs. 42,500 in Ahmedabad and Lohia Oma Star starting at Rs. 41,444 in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price Avon E Scoot STD ₹ 49,130
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price