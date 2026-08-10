Specs & FeaturesRangeImages
1/8
DISCONTINUED

KABIRA MOBILITY Kollegio

₹45,990*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Kabira Mobility Kollegio is discontinued and no longer produced.
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
KollegiovsWolf
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
KollegiovsReo
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
KollegiovsS1 Z
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
KollegiovsGig
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
KollegiovsFlash
Benling India Kriti

Benling India Kriti

64,151
KollegiovsKriti

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    24 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Kollegio SpecsView specs icon

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Variants

Kabira Mobility Kollegio price starts at ₹ 45,990 .
1 Variant Available
Kollegio Lithium Ion
₹45,990*
25 kmph
100 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Kollegio.
Kabira Mobility Kollegio
Ampere Reo
VS
Kabira Mobility KollegioSelect model
Ampere ReoSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Handle Bar View
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Kabira Mobility Kollegio comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Kabira Mobility Kollegio
Kabira Mobility Kollegio image
Rs. 45,990Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy100 km-250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWKollegioVSWolf
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WKollegioVSReo
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
4.32
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75-146 km5 Hours3000 WKollegioVSS1 Z
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WKollegioVSGig
Hero Electric FlashHero Electric Flash imageRs. 59,640Onwards
4.6223
-Scooters69 kgDrumDrumAlloy85 km4-5 Hrs.250 WKollegioVSFlash
Amo Mobility Feisty EVAmo Mobility Feisty EV imageRs. 62,180Onwards--Scooters58 kgDiscDrumAlloy75-100 km6 Hours249 WKollegioVSFeisty EV

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Images

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Image 1
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Image 2
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Image 3
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Image 4
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Image 5
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Image 6

News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity48 V/24 Ah
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range100 km/charge
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed24 kmph
View all Kollegio specs and features

Popular Kabira Mobility Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Kabira Mobility Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesKabira Mobility BikesKabira Mobility Kollegio