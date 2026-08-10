Kabira Mobility Kollegio Key Specs
- Speed24 kmph
- Range100 km
- Charging4 hrs
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Kabira Mobility Kollegio
|Rs. 45,990Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|100 km
|-
|250 W
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|KollegioVSWolf
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|KollegioVSReo
|Ola Electric S1 Z
|Rs. 59,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|75-146 km
|5 Hours
|3000 W
|KollegioVSS1 Z
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|KollegioVSGig
|Hero Electric Flash
|Rs. 59,640Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|69 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|85 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|250 W
|KollegioVSFlash
|Amo Mobility Feisty EV
|Rs. 62,180Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|58 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|75-100 km
|6 Hours
|249 W
|KollegioVSFeisty EV
|Max Power
|250 W
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|48 V/24 Ah
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|100 km/charge
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Max Speed
|24 kmph
Popular Kabira Mobility Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
*Ex-showroom price
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters