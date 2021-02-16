Kabira Mobility launches KM 3000, KM 4000 electric bikes in India

Goa-based start-up Kabira Mobility has launched two new hi-speed electric 'Made in India' bikes - KM3000 and KM4000 in the market here. The KM 3000 has been priced at ₹1.26 lakh and the KM 4000 at ₹1.36 lakh (all prices - ex-showroom, Goa).

Bookings for these e-bikes will be opened by the company on February 20 and these will initially be made available in nine cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa and Dharwad. Deliveries of the Kabira bikes will begin from May this year.

The KM3000 and KM4000 can be charged on two modes. On Eco mode, it takes six hours and 30 minutes to fully charge the power packs on the bikes while on the Boost mode, they can be charged up to 80% in just 50 minutes.

While the 138 kg KM 3000 is a full-faired sport bike model, the 147 kg KM 4000 is a naked electric street bike. The former has a peak power of 6000W and the latter produces a peak power of 8000W.

KM 3000

Based on DeltaEV BLDC Motor, the electric bikes can achieve a top speed of 120kmph and a riding range of 150 km on a single charge. They come equipped with Combi-brakes, fast charging on board and roadside assistance, making them as appealing as the ICE motorbikes in terms of style and performance. The e-bikes sport modern design with sleek aerodynamic profile, fireproof battery, park assist and many other features.

Both the Kabira e-bikes aim to appeal to the Gen-Z and address range anxiety with ease. "We believe that today’s young and mobile Indian has a strong appetite for powerful bikes simultaneously without causing any damage to the environment... we see significant potential for these bikes in India," said Jaibir S Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility.

At present, the EV start-up has two manufacturing plants in the country in Goa and Dharwad, Karnataka with a production capacity of 10000 and 8000 respectively. The company says that is in the advanced stage of setting up India's largest EV two-wheeler manufacturing plant at Dharwad with a monthly production capacity of 75,000 units per month. The plant will be operational from April this year.