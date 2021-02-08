In India, electric scooter segment is one of the fast growing among the green vehicles. Apart from a wide range of electric vehicle startups, major automakers like Bajaj Auto, TVS and Hero Electric too has entered the space to grab a significant chunk of the market pie.

With the global electric two-wheeler market including scooters, motorcycles and mopeds is expected to witness a growth of 35.45% by the next 5 years, India will play a key role in that. Also, among the electric two-wheelers, the electric scooters are expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years.

Here are top 5 upcoming electric scooters that we would see launching in the Indian market this year.

Ola electric scooter

Ola has already acquired the Etergo BV, a Dutch e-scooter manufacturer, back in May 2020. After that the ride hailing company announced it will enter the EV market with an electric scooter. Expect it to be the Indian version of Etergo AppScooter that has a 1.16 kWh battery pack enabling the EV to run 80 km on a single charge. The electric motor onboard churns out 6 kW power output and 50 Nm of torque. Also, it is claimed to be capable of accelerating 0-45 kmph in 3.9 seconds.

The Etergo AppScooter gets LED lighting package, 50 litres of storage capacity, Android-based 7-inch full-colour instrument cluster with smartphone pairing, OTA updates, and satellite-navigation etc.

Suzuki Burgman Electric

Suzuki Burgman Electric will mark the Japanese auto giant’s entry in the e-scooter market in India. This premium electric scooter will compete with Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak. The auto company has started road testing the model in India. As the test mule has been spotted, it gets an exclusive white-blue colour theme, dual hydraulic shock absorbers. Also, the full wheel cover and a redesigned reflector strip are there.

The Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter is likely to get power from 3-4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 4-6 kW output motor. The powertrain is capable of enabling the vehicle to run around 80 km on a single charge. It would be priced at around ₹1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Electric AE-29

Hero Electric showcased the AE-29 at the Auto Expo 2020. It is a high-speed electric scooter with a 1 kW motor and a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. The scooter is claimed to have a top speed of 55 kmph. The electric scooter gets features like LED lights, digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, walk assist, anti-theft smart lock, reverse facility, mobile charger, and mobile app support.

Hero eMaestro

Hero eMaestro is the electric scooter from the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer of the world, Hero MotoCorp. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, confirmed the launch of this e-scooter at Hero World 2020. This electric scooter will be an electric variant of the Hero Maestro Edge. Expect it to offer a range of 80 km on a single charge. It could be priced at around ₹1.25 lakh.

Okinawa Cruiser

Okinawa showcased the Cruiser maxi-scooter at the Auto Expo 2020. Powered by a 4 kWh detachable lithium-ion battery, it is capable of running 120 km on a single charge and the battery can be fully charged in 2-3 hours. The scooter can run at a top speed of 100 kmph. It gets features like LED headlight and taillight, digital instrument cluster, keyless start, anti-theft alarm, aluminium alloy wheels, USB charging outlet etc.