Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Key Specs
- Speed45 kmph
- Range130 km
- Charging4 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.88 kWh
- Motor Power2 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter
|Rs. 65,000Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|90 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|130 km
|4 Hours
|2 kW
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Spock Electric ScooterVSMagnus Neo
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Rs. 80,799Onwards
|-
|30 Nm
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|111-151 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Spock Electric ScooterVSEpluto 7G
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|Spock Electric ScooterVSWolf
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|Spock Electric ScooterVSQC1
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|Spock Electric ScooterVSReo Li Plus
|Max Power
|2 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|130 km
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|Max Speed
|45 kmph
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