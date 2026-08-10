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LI-IONS ELEKTRIK SOLUTIONS Spock Electric Scooter

₹65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    45 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    130 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.88 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2 kW
View All Spock Electric Scooter SpecsView specs icon

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Variants

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter price starts at ₹ 65,000 .
1 Variant Available
Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD
₹65,000*
45 kmph
130 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
The study highlights electric vehicles as a more sustainable option than ethanol-blended and petrol vehicles, despite higher costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
The Indian electric vehicle industry sees strong sales starts for FY 2027, with Tata Motors and TVS leading in their segments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Apr 2026
Delhi's EV Policy 2.0 promotes scrappage incentives for old vehicles, aiming for cleaner transport and expanded electric infrastructure.Read Full Story

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Visual Comparison

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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter
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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter image
Rs. 65,000Onwards--Scooters90 kgDiscDrumAlloy130 km4 Hours2 kW
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Spock Electric ScooterVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWSpock Electric ScooterVSEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
520
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWSpock Electric ScooterVSWolf
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWSpock Electric ScooterVSQC1
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WSpock Electric ScooterVSReo Li Plus

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Images

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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Spock Electric ScootervsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Spock Electric ScootervsEpluto 7G
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Spock Electric ScootervsQC1
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
Spock Electric ScootervsReo
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
Spock Electric ScootervsMagnus Grand
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
Spock Electric ScootervsReo Li Plus

News

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Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
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10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
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  News

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Specifications and Features

Max Power2 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range130 km
HeadlightHalogen
Charging Time4 Hours
Max Speed45 kmph
View all Spock Electric Scooter specs and features

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