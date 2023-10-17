Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD Latest Updates
Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 72,052. It offers many features like Charging Point, Navigation, Pass Switch, Low Battery Indicator and specs like:
Range: 50 - 130 km/charge
Max Speed: 45 kmph
Body Type: Electric Bikes
Battery Capacity: 72 V, 40 Ah
