The Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD, is priced at ₹68,626 (ex-showroom).
The Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.
The Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.