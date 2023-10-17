Saved Articles

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD

6/10
72,052*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Key Specs
Max Speed45 Kmph
Range50 - 130 Km/charge
Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD Latest Updates

Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs.

  • Range: 50 - 130 km/charge
  • Max Speed: 45 kmph
  • Body Type: Electric Bikes
  • Battery Capacity: 72 V, 40 Ah
    Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD Price

    Spock Electric Scooter STD
    ₹ 72,052*On-Road Price
    45 Kmph
    50 - 130 Km/charge
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    65,000
    RTO
    5,200
    Insurance
    1,852
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    72,052
    EMI@1,549/mo
    Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD Specifications and Features

    Load Capacity
    160 kg
    Ground Clearance
    200 mm
    Length
    1930 mm
    Wheelbase
    1350 mm
    Kerb Weight
    90 kg
    Height
    1260 mm
    Saddle Height
    760 mm
    Width
    770 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90 -12,Rear :-90/90 -12
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Torque
    230 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Motor Type
    BLDC
    Motor Power
    2000 W
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Range
    50 - 130 km/charge
    Max Speed
    45 kmph
    Body Type
    Electric Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Twin rear shock absorbers
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic hydraulic fork
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    No
    Navigation
    Yes
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Driving Modes (Economy, Power, Reverse)
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    72 V, 40 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Lithium ion
    Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD EMI
    EMI1,394 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    64,846
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    64,846
    Interest Amount
    18,782
    Payable Amount
    83,628

