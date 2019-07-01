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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
68,626*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD

Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD Prices

The Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD, is priced at ₹68,626 (ex-showroom).

Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD Range

The Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD Battery & Range

Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.

Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD Specs & Features

The Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD Price

Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD

₹ 68,626*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,000
Insurance
3,626
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,626
EMI@1,475/mo
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Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
1930 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Height
1260 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
770 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 -12 Rear :-90/90 -12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
130 km
Max Speed
45 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin rear shock absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulic fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Driving Modes - Economy | Power | Reverse
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Li-ion
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Spock Electric Scooter STD EMI
EMI1,328 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
61,763
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
61,763
Interest Amount
17,889
Payable Amount
79,652

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Spock Electric ScootervsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Spock Electric ScootervsEpluto 7G
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Spock Electric ScootervsQC1
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
Spock Electric ScootervsReo
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
Spock Electric ScootervsMagnus Grand
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
Spock Electric ScootervsReo Li Plus

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