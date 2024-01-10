Ampere Magnus vs Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Magnus up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge.
Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
