Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched, is 80,000 more affordable than before

Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 in the Indian market. It is called F77 Mach 2 and will be sold in two variants - F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon. They are priced at ₹2.99 lakh and ₹3.99 lakh. It is important to note that these prices are introductory, ex-showroom and are applicable only for the first 1,000 customers. The booking amount is set to ₹5,000 and deliveries will start in May 2024 in a phase-wise manner.

The power output is now boosted to 40 bhp while the torque output stands at 100 Nm. The battery pack is still a 10.3 kWh unit but now delivers an IDC-claimed range of 211 km and 323 km for the standard and the Recon version respectively. Customers can choose from three charging options. There is a standard charger and a boost charger that the customers can opt for. There is also a Supernova charger that can top up the battery pack from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just an hour.

The motorcycle continues to come with 3 riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic. It can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 2.8 seconds and can do 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds.

What Ultraviolette has added are ten levels of regen modes which are part of Dynamic Regen. There are four levels of traction control on offer. Both these features are part of Performance Pack which is bundled into the introductory price for the first 1,000 customers. The price of the Performance Pack will be revealed once the introductory price ends.

Ultraviolette has also introduced Violette AI which bundles in features such as Movement, Fall and Towing Alerts, Remote Lockdown, Crash Alert, Daily Ride Stats, and an Anti-Collision Warning System.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and the F77 Mach 2 Recon will be available in nine different “personalities". There are Shadow, Airstrike and Laser personas. Shado consists of Stealth Grey, Asteroid Grey and Cosmic Grey. Under Laser, there is Plasma Red, Turbo Red and Afterburner Yellow. Finally, the Airstrike is offered with Stellar White, Supersonic Silver and Lightning Blue.

