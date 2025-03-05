Best Ultraviolette Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Ultraviolette Tesseract ₹ 1.2 Lakhs Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet ₹ 2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 ₹ 2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs Ultraviolette Shockwave ₹ 1.75 Lakhs Ultraviolette X47 Crossover ₹ 2.49 - 4.49 Lakhs

In India, there are 5 Ultraviolette Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ultraviolette Tesseract, Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet, Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, Ultraviolette Shockwave, Ultraviolette X47 Crossover. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.