Best Ultraviolette Bikes

In India, there are 5 Ultraviolette Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ultraviolette Tesseract, Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet, Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, Ultraviolette Shockwave, Ultraviolette X47 Crossover. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Ultraviolette Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Ultraviolette Tesseract ₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet ₹ 2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 ₹ 2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
Ultraviolette Shockwave ₹ 1.75 Lakhs
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover ₹ 2.49 - 4.49 Lakhs

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5 New Ultraviolette Bikes found

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Ultraviolette Tesseract Front Left View
1/16

Ultraviolette Tesseract

4.2
12
₹1.2 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Speed
125 kmph
Range
162 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Right View
1/7

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

₹2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
10.3 kWh
Speed
155 kmph
Range
323
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Right View
1/23

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

4.0
2
₹2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
10.3 kWh
Speed
155 kmph
Range
323 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ultraviolette Shockwave Left View
1/8

Ultraviolette Shockwave

3.5
2
₹1.75 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Speed
120 kmph
Range
165 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Front Right View
1/11

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover

5.0
1
₹2.49 - 4.49 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
10.3 kWh
Speed
145 kmph
Range
323 km
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

1 Upcoming Ultraviolette Bike

Ultraviolette F99 Left View
1/13
UPCOMING

Ultraviolette F99

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹8 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Speed
265 kmph
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