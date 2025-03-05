In India, there are 5 Ultraviolette Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ultraviolette Tesseract, Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet, Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, Ultraviolette Shockwave, Ultraviolette X47 Crossover. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 1.2 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Ultraviolette Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Ultraviolette Tesseract
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
|₹ 2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
|Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
|₹ 2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
|Ultraviolette Shockwave
|₹ 1.75 Lakhs
|Ultraviolette X47 Crossover
|₹ 2.49 - 4.49 Lakhs