From Ultraviolette to MBP: Two-wheeler makers participating in Auto Expo 2023

The 16th edition of the Auto Expo is set to begin on January 11, 2023, and will see a host of new offerings from automakers. While Auto Expo 2023 is witnessing limited participation from legacy two-wheeler makers, this space is now being taken over by electric mobility start-ups.

In fact, Auto Expo 2023 will be dominated by electric vehicle makers from across the country, with only a handful of internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheeler makers in attendance. From Ultraviolette to Matter and Tork Motors, each brand has something special to showcase, while Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) will be introducing an all-new motorcycle brand. Let’s take a look at all the two-wheeler manufacturers participating in Auto Expo 2023 and what they plan to showcase.

Also Read : Maruti to Pravaig: 9 carmakers to take part in Auto Expo 2023

Matter

The Ahmedabad-based two-wheeler start-up unveiled its maiden electric motorcycle in November this last year and the company will announce the name and specifications at the Auto Expo next week. The Matter electric motorcycle will be the first-of-its-kind in India to get a liquid-cooled motor and battery and promises a range of 150 km on a single charge. It will take on offerings from Hop Electric, Tork Motors, Oben Electric and more.

Tork Motors

The Pune-based start-up is all set to expand its line-up at the Auto Expo 2023 with a new concept electric motorcycle. The manufacturer has not announced details on the upcoming offering but it’s likely to be based on the same platform as the Kratos. Additionally, Tork will introduce an updated version of the Kratos R at the expo.

Ultraviolette Automotive

The Bengaluru-based start-up has already launched the F77, which is India’s fastest electric motorcycle. The bike maker now plans to provide a glimpse into its future with a new concept electric motorcycle at the expo. The company is tight-lipped about what the concept will be about but it’s also likely to be based on the same platform as the F77, albeit modified for other segment applications. The F77 will also be showcased at the expo.

LML Star

Once a famed two-wheeler maker, LML was revived last year as a maker of electric vehicles and the company even showcased two electric scooters that will be launched in 2023. The manufacturer now plans to showcase the LML Star electric scooter at the Auto Expo 2023 and it could be in the production-spec guise. Expect details on pricing, availability, dealer network and more to be announced at the biennial event. Moreover, LML could give us a glimpse into its future launches with more EVs planned.

Benelli & Keeway

Both Benelli and Keeway are owned by China’s QJ Motor Group and distributed by Aadishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), which will be making its debut at the Auto Expo. Part of the Mahavir Group, AARI will be showcasing its Benelli and Keeway range comprising premium motorcycles and scooters at the event. This also comes amidst an aggressive push from the Indian company for the new products.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Where, when, and what to expect

Moto Bologna Passione (MBP)

That said, Benelli and Keeway are just the start of many things to come from Aadishwar Auto Ride India. The company will also debut Italian motorcycle brand MBP (Moto Bologna Passione) in the country at the Auto Expo 2023. This will be the sixth brand from AARI in India. Headquartered in Bologna, Italy, MBP’s product range comprises motorcycles starting from 125 cc bikes to maxi-scooters, adventure motorcycles as well as street-nakeds. The MBP M502N is expected to be one of the first offerings in the country. More details will be available at the expo.

Zontes & Moto Morini

Also joining from the AARI club will be Zontes and Moto Morini. Both brands arrived in India last year in the premium motorcycle segment and offer a variety of motorcycles ranging from 250 cc to 650 cc. This includes adventure motorcycles, street-fighters, scramblers and more. The complete range will be on display at the Auto Expo 2023, and the motorcycles are sold through the Moto-Vault multi-brand dealership managed by AARI.

Greaves Electric Mobility

Greaves Electric Mobility, the electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, will be unveiling its new brand identity. The company plans to unveil six new electric vehicles at the expo including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and electric powertrain. Greaves currently operates largely in the sub ₹1 lakh segment in the electric scooter space and we can expect newer models arriving in the same price bracket.

Godavari Electric Motors

The Auto Expo 2023 will see the arrival of an all-new start-up in the form of Godavari Electric Motors. The Raipur-based firm has been operational since 2019 and will be commencing its retail EV journey at the expo. Godawari has confirmed that the start-up plans to launch two new electric vehicles, while also showcasing its existing EV range.

First Published Date: