Maruti to Pravaig: All nine carmakers to take part in Auto Expo 2023

Auto Expo 2023 may not be at its usual scale this year with fewer carmakers confirming participation. So far, only nine four-wheeler manufacturers are sure to take part in this year's edition. The biennial Indian Auto Expo, which will be held at the Greater Noida Expo Mart from January 13 to January 18, is being held after a gap three years. The last edition, which was supposed to be held last year, was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jan 2023, 12:47 PM
From India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, to the latest promising EV startups like Pravaig promise to light up the event this year. Here is a complete list of carmakers one will find at the Auto Expo 2023.

Maruti Suzuki

Let's start with the biggest of them all. Maruti Suzuki has confirmed its participation at the Auto Expo with a host of models to showcase. The carmaker has also confirmed that it will showcase two new cars, which are expected to be the Jimny five-door model, the Baleno-based YTB cross hatch, a new electric vehicle concept as well as the WagonR with flex-fuel engine showcased recently. Besides these, Maruti may also line up some of its latest launches like the Grand Vitara SUV at the Auto Expo.

Tata Motors

India's second largest carmaker in December is also expected to attend the Auto Expo with several concept cars, a new EV as well facelift models from its lineup. The two concept cars, Curvv and Avinya, will be showcased for masses for the first time since their unveiling back in 2022. Tata is also expected to showcase upcoming EVs like Punch and Altroz at the Auto Expo. The carmaker is also likely to launch the facelift versions of the Harrier and Safari SUVs.

Hyundai Motor

Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor will lean towards electric mobility more at the Auto Expo. The carmaker is expected to announce the price of the Ioniq 5 electric crossover, unveiled last month in Mumbai. Besides the Ioniq 5, Hyundai will also showcase the sedan version of the Ioniq series as well as its fuel cell electric vehicle Nexo which is available in global markets. Hyundai is also expected to spring a surprise by showcasing the facelift Creta and the possible Tata Punch, Citroen C3 rivalling micro SUV at the Auto Expo.

Kia India

Hyundai's Korean partner brand Kia has confirmed the debut of the facelift Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo this year. It has also confirmed that its first three-row electric SUV concept EV9 will be showcased at the event. Kia is also expected to drive in the Sorento mid-size SUV, which could potentially rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass in India.

Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor will be showcasing its strong hybrid might at the Auto Expo with the latest models like Innova HyCross and Urban Cruiser HyRyder. Besides these models, the Japanese auto giant is also expected to showcase the GR Corolla, one of its most popular hot hatch around the world. The Mirai fuel-cell electric vehicle and the new Prius are also expected to be at the Toyota corner for show.

Lexus

Toyota's luxury vehicle wing Lexus is the only one among all the luxury carmakers who will take part at this year's Auto Expo. The carmaker has already teased the new RX SUV for India debut next week at the event. Lexus is also expected to showcase the new Land Cruiser 300 SUV at the Auto Expo.

MG Motor

MG Motor will showcase the new generation Hector SUV at the Auto Expo. The carmaker is also likely to launch the Hector 2023 at the event itself. Besides the new Hector, all eyes will be on its upcoming affordable three-door electric car Air. MG is also likely to showcase the MG4 electric SUV sold in global markets.

BYD

BYD is the latest entrant in the Indian EV space. After the launch of the Atto 3 electric SUV last year, the China-based brand is expected to showcase new models at the Auto Expo. Among these models will be its electric sedan called Seal.

Pravaig Dynamics

Bengaluru-based EV startup Pravaig Dynamics will tale part at the Auto Expo with its latest model Defy electric SUV. The EV was unveiled in India last year. This is the first time that the EV startup will take part at this event. Pravaig may also showcase the electric off-roading military SUV during the week-long event.

