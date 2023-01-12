HT Auto
Auto Expo 2023: Ultraviolette unveils F99 factory racing platform

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up Ultraviolette Automotive on Thursday unveiled the F99 factory racing platform at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo 2023. The F99 is builds on the F77 and upgrades the motor, controller and battery pack to extract more power and performance. It also gets carbon fibre composite components along with a host of upgrades to make it more race ready. The F99 marks the Bengaluru-based start-up's entry into the world of high-speed racing.

Ultraviolette's new concept motorcycle, F99 at the expo.
Ultraviolette's F99 racing platform promises to provide maximum power output from the powertrain. It has a peak power output of 65 bhp and offers a top speed of over 200 kmph. The electric bike comes with advanced battery technology, innovative carbon composites and efficient aerodynamics. The company says that this EV will enable customisable ergonomics which will help riders with their posture while riding.

The co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette Narayan Subramaniam shares that the world of racing has a lot of hurdles which often push companies to innovate and this new concept electric motorcycle is the product of it. “The F99 Factory Racing Platform led us to think beyond conventional technologies in the EV space today. We are confident that the innovation emerging from the F99 Factory Racing Platform will make its way to the public in the future. By combining aviation and racing principles, we intend to bring the most advanced electric vehicles to the world," he adds during the unveiling at the expo.

Ultraviolette recently launched the F77, an electric motorcycle which is the country's first high-performance electric motorcycle. Co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolette Niraj Rajmohan says, “The tremendous response for the F77 is a result of Ultraviolette’s cutting-edge technology and industry-first features. Our singular goal is to consistently deliver top-notch technology and a superior riding experience for customers, be it on the race track or on the roads."

TAGS: Ultraviolette electric motorcycle electric vehicle EV electric mobility Auto Expo 2023 Auto Expo F99
