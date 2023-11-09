HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield and Ultraviolette make a strong impression at EICMA

The Indian two-wheeler manufacturers have put on quite a show at the EICMA 2023 in Milan, Italy. India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and the leading middleweight category motorcycle brand Royal Enfield have showcased some of their exciting products at the event. While the two brands have showcased their respective internal combustion engine-propelled products, they have also grabbed everyone's attention with the electric vehicles and concepts at the prestigious automotive event.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM
Hero MotoCorp showcased its Vida V1 Pro electric scooter at the EICMA 2023 in Milan, Italy. The two-wheeler manufacturing company plans to launch this electric scooter in the European market in mid-2024. Another homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has uncovered the Himalayan Electric concept motorcycle at the event, which previews a zero-emission iteration of the Himalayan adventure motorcycle. Another homegrown two-wheeler brand, EV startup Ultraviolette Automotive has uncovered its new electric bike at the event.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 revealed globally. Check details

Vida V1 Pro

Hero MotoCorp has announced the foray of its electric two-wheeler brand Vida into the European market at the EICMA 2023. The two-wheeler manufacturer said that it will introduce the Vida electric brand in Europe starting with Spain and France, while also commencing operations in the UK next year. Hero will start retailing the Vida V1 Pro electric scooter by mid-2024, joined by the new V1 Coupe single-seater variant, which will be specifically designed for the European market.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric

Royal Enfield has showcased an electric motorcycle concept at the EICMA 2023, which previews an all-electric iteration of the Himalayan adventure motorcycle. This concept EV has been showcased alongside the Himalayan 452, which comes replacing the Himalayan 411. Royal Enfield claims that Himalayan Electric demonstrates the company’s future in a sustainable way. Royal Enfield plans to bring its first electric motorcycle by FY2026. The Himalayan Electric could be that model.

Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle | Review

Ultraviolette

Ultraviolette Automotive has grabbed pretty good attention with its F77 pure electric superbike. The EV startup showcased the F99 concept at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year, which was claimed as an even more powerful electric bike compared to the F77. Now, Ultraviolette has taken the wrap off the F99 electric factory racing platform at the EICMA 2023. It was previously showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, but the latest model comes with a host of changes including a new liquid-cooled powertrain, aerodynamically improved design and much more. The Ultraviolette F99 promises 120 bhp peak power and weighs 178 kg. Also, it can sprint 0-100 kmph in three seconds at a top speed of 265 kmph.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST
TAGS: F77 Hero Royal Enfield Himalayan EICMA 2023 Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Himalayan Electric Vida V1 Pro Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 Pro electric vehicle electric bike electric scooter electric motorcycle EV electric mobility Ultraviolette Automotive Ultraviolette Hero Vida V1 Pro Ultraviolette F99 F99

