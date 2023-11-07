EICMA 2023: Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric breaks cover alongside new Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield has pulled the wraps of its first-ever electric motorcycle, the Himalayan Electric, at EICMA 2023. The Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric marks a new chapter in the company's future, taking its legacy and motorcycling electric into a new dimension. The company has showcased a working prototype of the Himalayan Electric at EICMA, alongside the new Himalayan 450 that makes its global debut at the premier motorcycle show.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric is a demonstration of the company’s future as a sustainable way of “adventure and exploration" according to the company. Specifications on the new Himalayan Electric have not been announced yet but the bike is a working prototype with the launch likely a few years away. In a previous interaction, Royal Enfield had confirmed its plans to bring an electric motorcycle by FY2026, which puts it about two years from now.

Specifications on the upcoming Himalayan Electric are yet to be revealed

Speaking about the purpose behind the project, B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield said, “At Royal Enfield, our Electric Mobility team is powered by the objective of preserving the quintessential Royal Enfield DNA and extending that into our creative ideas and designs for electric motorcycles as well. This Electric Himalayan concept motorcycle is an outcome of this pursuit, as purpose and innovation meet distinct Royal Enfield design and character. This motorcycle is only a part of a much bigger sustainable ecosystem of exploration and adventure that we are working on in the Himalayas. From green charging pit-stops to our responsible travel initiative, from creating self-sustaining communities to collaboration with UNESCO to preserve the intangible cultural heritage of the Himalayan region, there are a lot of initiatives we are passionately driving."

The new electric Himalayan has undergone extensive wind tunnel testing to improve efficiency and ride experience. The new project will serve as a guiding light for the company to present a new touring experience. The company says its team had to “re-think every touch point, including the overall package with an in-house designed battery box that serves as the main structural element." The bodywork incorporates new materials like organic flax fibre composite in its construction.

The Himalayan Electric is part of a "bigger sustainable ecosystem of exploration and adventure," says Royal Enfield

Speaking about the design and inspiration, Mario Alvisi, Chief Growth Officer - EV, Royal Enfield, said, “When we started this project, we were keen to create something that would be a guiding light for long-term sustainable travel in the Himalayas. More than building a motorcycle for regulations or directives, we saw this as an opportunity to create something unique and to inspire future generations. What began as a capability exercise for our teams, is now this electric adventure motorcycle we are very proud of; a new expression of our love for adventure and the mountains. The Electric Himalayan Testbed is much more than a design concept. For us, this is our vision and a glimpse of what to expect from us in the future. There is a much larger electric mobility blueprint that is being brought alive at Royal Enfield as we continue to work on multiple electrifying expressions of pure motorcycling."

The new Himalayan Electric is expected to arrive in FY2026, starting a new lineup of electric offerings from RE

The Himalayan electric promises more electrified motorcycles from Royal Enfield in the future. The company says the “Electric Himalayan is a testbed for future ideas and innovations." Royal Enfield partnered with Spanish electric motorcycle company Stark Future in December last year to accelerate its EV plans.

