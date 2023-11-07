EICMA 2023: New Royal Enfield Himalayan makes global debut, pre-bookings begin today

Royal Enfield has revealed the new generation Himalayan to the world at EICMA 2023, the premier two-wheeler motor show held in Milan, Italy. Pre-bookings for the new Himalayan commence today in India while deliveries will begin after prices are announced at the 2023 Royal Enfield Rider Mania to be held between November 24-26 in Goa. The new Royal Himalayan 452 gets a complete overhaul over its predecessor and will replace the Himalayan 411 currently on sale. Royal Enfield also unveiled the Himalayan Electric at EICMA 2023.

Sales for the new generation Royal Enfield Himalayan will begin globally next year around April 2024. The manufacturer will bring the model to Europe first before it heads to other markets including North America in the latter part of 2024.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is now powered by a larger 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm

The 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan was unveiled late last month in India. We brought you all the details on the adventure tourer that gets a complete revamp over its predecessor. The new Himalayan is based on the newly developed twin-spar frame with the engine as a stressed member. The bike is longer, taller and wider, while the wheelbase has grown by 45 mm to 1,510 mm. The styling is evolutionary and the motorcycle certainly offers better road presence and a bolder stance.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with a round LED headlamp with an LED DRL. The fuel tank guards on the side have been redesigned to hold soft luggage instead of jerry cans. The overall styling is more rounded and premium with up to five colour options on offer. The adventure tourer also gets a 4-inch TFT digital console, a first-ever for Royal Enfield, that packs a host of information including smartphone connectivity with Google maps-based navigation, calls and SMS alerts, multiple display customisation options and more. The unit also gets anti-glare glass for easy readability.

Power on the 2024 RE Himalayan comes from the all-new 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. Compared to the older version, power has gone up by 15.4 bhp, while torque is up by 8 Nm. The bike is also lighter by 3 kg with a kerb weight of 196 kg. The new Himalayan also gets a larger 17-litre fuel tank.

Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm USD front forks from Showa, while the rear gets a 7-step adjustable monoshock that’s now horizontally mounted. Braking performance comes from a bigger 320 mm disc at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear with switchable dual-channel ABS. The new Himalayan has a taller seat height of 825 mm, which can be adjusted to 845 mm. The company will also sell you a shorter seat height of 805 mm as an accessory.

Other notable bits include a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheel setup with a wider 140-section rear tyre. The global version will get tubeless tyres from the launch, while India will get tube-type tyres when deliveries begin later this month. The company is awaiting homologation requirements to introduce the tubeless tyres in India but that might take a while.

We’ve ridden the new Royal Enfield Himalayan and the review will be out on November 10, 2023, at 12 noon. Make sure to mark your calendars.

