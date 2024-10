XPulse 400 Launch DateThe Hero XPulse 400 is expected to launch on 30th Jan 2025 . XPulse 400 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 2.7 Lakhs* Onwards .Specs and FeaturesThe Hero XPulse 400 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:



• Engine: 450 cc

• Transmission: Automatic

• FuelType: Petrol

XPulse 400 RivalsRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450, BMW G 310 GS, Hero 450 ADV, KTM 250 Adventure and KTM 390 Adventure X are sought to be the major rivals to Hero XPulse 400 .

