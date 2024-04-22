HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp to assemble Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Xoom 110 in Nepal

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2024, 06:36 AM
Hero MotoCorp has started an assembling facility in Nepal, which will make Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooters in the country.
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hero MotoCorp has started an assembling facility in Nepal, which will make Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooters in the country.
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hero MotoCorp has started an assembling facility in Nepal, which will make Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooters in the country.

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it has opened an assembling facility in Nepal in association with its local distributor CG Motors in the country. The Indian two-wheeler giant will assemble four models in Nepal. Hero MotoCorp claims to assemble models such as Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooters in Nepal. Interestingly, all these four two-wheelers were launched in the country earlier and now will be assembled locally at the new assembling plant located in CG Industrial Park in Nawalparasi.

With the launch of the new assembling facility, Hero MotoCorp aims to expand its international business further. This facility claims to have an assembling capacity of 75,000 units per annum. Hero MotoCorp has further stated that this plant will bring new investments and create job opportunities in the region. Hero MotoCorp started selling its two-wheelers in Nepal back in 2014 and setting up the assembling plat comes as a major step in the expansion strategy of its international business.

Also Read : Hero Mavrick Scrambler 440 trademarked. What it could be?

Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 | Road test review

Speaking on the opening of the assembling plant in Nepal, Hero Motocorp's Chief Business Officer - Global Business Unit, Sanjay Bhan said that the new assembly unit will ensure the company's products like Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor and Xoom 110 will now be made in Nepal and available to customers across the country. "This is an exciting development for us, CG Motors and for Nepal. The state-of-the-art assembly unit will ensure that our world-class products will now be made in Nepal and available to customers across the country," he said, further adding that “The rapid expansion of the sales and service network will enable us to entrench the market with our world-class products and services."

The two-wheeler giant also stated that CG Motors, a part of the Chaudhary Group, will be rapidly expanding the sales and service network across Nepal to cater to the growing customer base for the Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters. "Hero MotoCorp's world-class expertise in manufacturing and business processes will be highly beneficial for us to scale up operations. We look forward to building a robust market presence across the country," Chaudhary Group's Managing Director, Nirvana Chaudhary said.

