Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries commence in India

Hero MotoCorp has announced that they have started deliveries of their flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440 in India. Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp handed over the bikes to lucky customers at the Hero Premia outlet and a specially-curated event in Gurugram. The Mavrick 440 will only be sold through Premia dealerships of Hero MotoCorp. Customers who booked the new motorcycle before 15th March will also get Mavrick Kit of accessories and merchandise worth ₹10,000.

Hero Mavrick 440 is offered in three variants - Base, Mid and Top. These are priced at ₹1.99 lakh, ₹2.14 lakh and ₹2.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Mavrick 440 showcases a roadster design with a muscular fuel tank that combines modern and retro elements, while the Harley-Davidson is more of a cruiser. Hero MotoCorp has used metal for the fuel tank, shrouds, and fenders, giving it a sturdy and premium look. The bike features LED illumination and a digital speedometer with a negative display, as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

Hero Mavrick 440: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Mavrick 440 is the same engine found in the Harley-Davidson X440. This engine delivers a maximum power output of 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm, slightly lower than the X440's torque by 2 Nm. The engine has been tuned to prioritize low-end torque, ensuring a smooth riding experience for both city commutes and highway journeys. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Hero Mavrick 440: Hardware

The bike is built on a steel trellis frame and features 43 mm telescopic forks at the front and 7-step adjustable twin shocks at the rear, providing a comfortable ride with 130 mm of travel. Braking performance is excellent, thanks to a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, both equipped with dual-channel ABS.

