Ducati DesertX Rally launched at 23.71 lakh. Check what's different

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2024, 14:51 PM
  • Ducati DesertX Rally shares its engine with the DesertX. It is a 937 cc Testastretta engine that puts out 108 bhp and 92 Nm.
Ducati DesertX Rally
Ducati DesertX Rally gets a special livery when compared to the standard DesertX.
Ducati DesertX Rally
Ducati DesertX Rally gets a special livery when compared to the standard DesertX.

Ducati India has launched the DesertX Rally in the Indian market at a price of 23,70,800 ex-showroom. The bookings are already open and the motorcycle will start arriving at the dealerships by the last week of May. The DesertX Rally is a more hard-core version of the DesertX which is currently priced at 18.33 lakh ex-showroom.

