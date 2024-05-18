Ducati Monster gets new limited edition livery to pay homage to Ayrton Senna

Ducati has unveiled a new special edition of the Monster motorcycle to pay homage to Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna. Ducati says that the new limited edition will be for collectors and they will only make 341 units. The livery of the motorcycle, created by the Centro Stile Ducati with the participation of Senna Brands, is inspired by the colour of the helmet that the Brazilian racer wore throughout his career.

The special edition of the motorcycle weighs 4 kg less than the standard model so it weighs 175 kg. The aesthetics of the Monster Senna, in addition to the special colouring, are enhanced by the yellow/green/blue tag on the black rims that are specifically made for the Senna version. There are yellow brake calipers and Termignoni homologated carbon fibre silencers. Apart from this, there is a special seat, a matching engine guard and a dedicated dashboard animation for the instrument cluster, which starts when the ignition is turned on. Finally, each motorbike is made unique by a plaque on the triple clamp with the model name and number of the bike, as well as by a certificate of authenticity and the presence of a dedicated motorcycle cover.

Powering the motorcycle is the same 937 cc Testastretta engine that puts out 110 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission and there are three riding modes on offer as well.

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati Motor Holding CEO: " Ayrton Senna was and will forever stand as an icon. A sports legend, an extraordinary person, but also a passionate motorcyclist, whom we wish to honour with a special edition of one of the most iconic models in our range: the Monster. Senna was one of the very first owners of the Monster 900 and perfectly represented the values of this bike: style, boldness and fun. The Monster Senna is a demonstration of how honoured we are to define a champion of this incredible level a true Ducatista."

