Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Hero Mavrick 440: Price, specs and features compared

Bajaj Auto recently launched its new flagship Pulsar in the Indian market. It is called the Pulsar NS400Z and people have been waiting for it for the longest time. Well, it is finally here and will be competing against other 400 cc motorcycles in the segment. Hero MotoCorp is one of the manufacturers that recently entered into the 400 cc segment with their Mavrick 440 which will be competing directly against the Pulsar NS400Z. Here is a quick comparison between the two motorcycles.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Hero Mavrick 440: Looks

In terms of looks, both motorcycles are radically different. The Pulsar NS400Z is a naked aggressive streetfighter which borrows design elements from other NS range of Pulsar models. There is a new LED projector headlamp with lightning bolt daytime running lamps while the rear tail lamp is the same one that we have seen on other Pulsars. There is also a muscular fuel tank with chunky tank shrouds on offer.

On the other hand, the Mavrick 440 is a roadster with a large fuel tank, a few retro elements such as a circular headlamp and a single-piece seat.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Hero Mavrick 440: Engine

The Pulsar NS400Z shares the engine with the Dominar 400. It is a 373 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Then there is the Mavrick 440 which uses an air-oil cooled engine that is tuned to deliver torque in the lower end of the rev range. It puts out 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

Watch: Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Hero Mavrick 440: Hardware

The Pulsar NS400Z deploys a perimeter frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. On the other hand, the Mavrick 440 uses a trellis frame with a set of conventional forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Both motorcycles use disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Hero Mavrick 440: Features

Both motorcycles use an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, LED lighting and dual-channel ABS. Additionally, the Pulsar NS400Z also gets traction control, ride-by-wire, ABS modes and riding modes.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review: Delectable performance at a steal

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Hero Mavrick 440: Price

Pulsar NS400Z is priced at ₹1.85 lakh introductory, ex-showroom. On the other hand, the Mavrick 440 starts at ₹1.99 lakh and goes up to ₹2.24 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: