TVS Apache RTR 160 & Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition launched in India

Bringing some new looks to its popular sports commuters, TVS Motor Company has launched the new Black Editions of the Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 160 4V. Both motorcycles sport an all-black paint scheme while retaining the same aesthetics and features. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 Black Edition is priced at ₹1.20 lakh, while the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition is priced at ₹1.25 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

TVS says the new black exterior exudes a fearless spirit on both the Apache 160 series. The model differentiates itself with minimal graphics on the exterior along with a black TVS logo embossed on its tank. The bikes also feature a blacked-out exhaust. The Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 160 4V Black Editions are based on the base variants missing out on features like a rear disc and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Apache RTR 160 2V Black Edition retains all the mechanicals with minimal graphics, a blacked-out TVS logo and exhaust

Speaking on the announcement, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “Rooted in a rich racing legacy of over four decades, the TVS Apache series has evolved into a global community of over 5.5 million enthusiasts, making it one of the fastest growing premium motorcycle brands worldwide. Demonstrating its relentless pursuit of performance, the TVS Apache series stands as a testament to cutting-edge technology. Now, with the captivating new Black Edition of the TVS Apache RTR 160 series, it is set to appeal to our customers with a bolder and sportier look."

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition is based on the base variant and misses out on the rear disc brake and Bluetooth connectivity

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition is also based on the base variant and misses out on a rear disc and Bluetooth connectivity. However, it still packs a decent set of features including three riding modes, an LED headlamp and taillight, Glide Through Technology (GTT), a digital instrument console and more.

Power on the TVS Apache RTR 160 comes from the 159.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, two-valve engine with fuel injection tuned for 15.8 bhp 13.85 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the Apache RTR 160 4V gets the 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, four-valve engine tuned for 17.31 bhp and 14.73 Nm. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

