HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Apache Rtr 160 & Apache Rtr 160 4v Black Edition Launched In India

TVS Apache RTR 160 & Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition launched in India

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 17 May 2024, 14:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The TVS Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 160 4V Black Editions bring an all-black paint scheme for a bolder and sportier look while retaining the same ae
...
TVS Apache 160 Black Edition
The TVS Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 160 4V Black Editions bring an all-black paint scheme for a bolder and sportier look
TVS Apache 160 Black Edition
The TVS Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 160 4V Black Editions bring an all-black paint scheme for a bolder and sportier look

Bringing some new looks to its popular sports commuters, TVS Motor Company has launched the new Black Editions of the Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 160 4V. Both motorcycles sport an all-black paint scheme while retaining the same aesthetics and features. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 Black Edition is priced at 1.20 lakh, while the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition is priced at 1.25 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

TVS says the new black exterior exudes a fearless spirit on both the Apache 160 series. The model differentiates itself with minimal graphics on the exterior along with a black TVS logo embossed on its tank. The bikes also feature a blacked-out exhaust. The Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 160 4V Black Editions are based on the base variants missing out on features like a rear disc and Bluetooth connectivity.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Engine Icon159.7 cc Mileage Icon45 kmpl
₹ 1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Apache RTR 160
Engine Icon159.7 cc Mileage Icon47 kmpl
₹ 1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
Engine Icon124.45 cc Mileage Icon64.75 kmpl
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Compare
Honda Pcx160 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda PCX160
Engine Icon156.0 cc Mileage Icon40.0 kmpl
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
View Details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Engine Icon164.82 cc Mileage Icon59.11 kmpl
₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Compare
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373 cc MaxSpeed Icon154 kmph
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : TVS enters Italian market, plans to launch ICE & EV two-wheelers)

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Black Edition
The Apache RTR 160 2V Black Edition retains all the mechanicals with minimal graphics, a blacked-out TVS logo and exhaust
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Black Edition
The Apache RTR 160 2V Black Edition retains all the mechanicals with minimal graphics, a blacked-out TVS logo and exhaust

Speaking on the announcement, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “Rooted in a rich racing legacy of over four decades, the TVS Apache series has evolved into a global community of over 5.5 million enthusiasts, making it one of the fastest growing premium motorcycle brands worldwide. Demonstrating its relentless pursuit of performance, the TVS Apache series stands as a testament to cutting-edge technology. Now, with the captivating new Black Edition of the TVS Apache RTR 160 series, it is set to appeal to our customers with a bolder and sportier look."

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition is based on the base variant and misses out on the rear disc brake and Bluetooth connectivity
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition is based on the base variant and misses out on the rear disc brake and Bluetooth connectivity

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition is also based on the base variant and misses out on a rear disc and Bluetooth connectivity. However, it still packs a decent set of features including three riding modes, an LED headlamp and taillight, Glide Through Technology (GTT), a digital instrument console and more.

Also Read : TVS iQube now comes in two new battery pack options. Check details.

Also Watch: TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review

Power on the TVS Apache RTR 160 comes from the 159.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, two-valve engine with fuel injection tuned for 15.8 bhp 13.85 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the Apache RTR 160 4V gets the 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, four-valve engine tuned for 17.31 bhp and 14.73 Nm. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

First Published Date: 17 May 2024, 14:29 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V TVS Apache RTR 160 TVS Apache TVS

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.