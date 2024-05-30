2025 Porsche 911 facelift range launched in India. Check out the prices

Porsche has revealed the prices for the 2025 911 range in India for the Carrera and Carrera 4 GTS models
The 992.2 Porsche 911 Carrera is priced at ₹1.99 crore, while the 911 Carrera 4 GTS is priced at ₹2.75 crore (ex-showroom)
The 2025 911 GTS gets the new T-Hybrid powertrain that brings electrified assistance to the flat-six engine
The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera draws power from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo boxer engine that develops 389 bhp and 450 Nm, paired with the 8-speed transmission
The updated 911 gets 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, Porsche Active Suspension Management, monobloc brake calipers and more
The big change comes on the 911 Carrera 4 GTS that gets a 3.6-litre six-cylinder engine with an electric turbocharger that belts out 533 bhp and 610 Nm
Incidentally, the new (992.2) 911 GTS is more expensive than the 992.1 911 GT3
The new 911 GTS T-Hybrid is about 50 kg heavier but can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3 seconds with a top speed of 312 kmph
The new 911 also loses the analogue tachometer and the traditional ignition switch with the hybrid