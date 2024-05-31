CFMoto 500SR Voom retro-styled sportbike breaks cover for China

CFMoto has revealed the new 500SR Voom, the brand’s first-ever in-line four-cylinder motorcycle. The new sportbike gets neo-retro styling inspired by bikes from the 1990s, while its positioning as a middleweight four-cylinder gives it an edge over rivals. The new CFMoto 500SR Voom is specific to the Chinese market with the company yet to announce the bike’s availability in other markets.

The new CFMoto 500SR Voom’s design is reminiscent of the Honda CBR900RR, Kawasaki ZXR750 and even the Suzuki GSX-R750. The round LED DRLs surround the air intake ducts giving the retro headlamp appearance, while the actual headlamp is rectangular and tucked under the lower fairing. The fairing gets curvaceous, drastically different from the modern-day sportbikes that opt for sharper lines. The 500SR Voom stands out in the new-age clutter more dramatically and certainly comes across as a head-turner.

In terms of underpinnings, the CFMoto 500SR Voom shares its underpinnings with the 500SR concept unveiled last year. The bike has a steel tube frame underneath the bodywork, while USD forks handle suspension duties at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike also uses a conventional braking setup instead of the Moto3-style rear disc seen on the concept last year. The bike gets twin swept-up exhausts that enhance the retro appeal.

The 2024 CFMoto 500SR Voom is underpinned by a steel tube frame and gets USD front forks with a monoshock at the rear

The teaser video also revealed a TFT screen hinting at multiple ride modes among other settings. The digital tachometer also hints at a high-revving motor to 11,000 rpm. CFMoto has not revealed full specifications yet but the 500 cc inline four-cylinder engine is expected to produce close to 80 bhp and 45 Nm of peak torque. This should put the 500SR Voom on the same level as the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR.

The 500SR Voom remains a China-specific model for now but could make it to other markets later

The 500SR Voom looks delectable and fits well with the popularity of modern classics in today’s day and age. While CFMoto has a limited presence in India, chances are slim for the 500SR Voom to make its way here. It could be launched in developed markets in the future.

