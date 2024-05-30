Jeep to launch sub- ₹20 lakh EV in the United States. Will it come to India?
Known for its robust, go-anywhere but fuel-guzzling SUVs, Jeep is looking at joining the green bandwagon soon and is reportedly prepping an all-electric ‘affordable’ SUV for the American market that will follow on the footsteps of Avenger EV that will be launched here this week.
While the Jeep Avenger EV - already available in Europe at around 35,000 euros or $38,000 or ₹31.50 lakh - may not suit every budget, Jeep is reportedly looking at offering a less pricey alternative in the times to come as well. As such, the yet-to-be-named model will sit at around $25,000 or approximately ₹20 lakh. This was confirmed by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. Stellantis is the umbrella organisation that owns brands like Jeep, Citroen, Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Fiat, Lancia and others.
According to Electrek, Taveras was asked about the prospect of an affordable Jeep electric SUV and his response was in the positive. ““In the same way we brought the 20,000 Euro Citroen e-C3, you will have a $25,000 Jeep very soon," he reportedly said at a Bernstein investor conference. “If you ask me what is an affordable BEV, I would say 20,000 euros in Europe and $25,000 in the US."
At present, the likes of Nissan Leaf and Ariya are among the most-affordable electric cars in the US market and start at around $28,000 or approximately ₹23.30 lakh. With the looming threat of affordable but reliable options from Chinese manufacturers, the need for playing the price game has become very real - not just on existing offerings but newer ones as well.
Should Jeep bet on India with its EVs?
Jeep marks its India presence with models like Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. The company wants to underline its credentials as a lifestyle brand that offers solid SUVs that can tame the wild. But with the world fast moving towards EVs, can Jeep steer clear of it in India?
Speaking to HT Auto recently, Jeep India Brand Director Priyesh Kumar admitted that EV options are being considered but any final decision would depend on a multitude of factors. “In the domestic market, we are still exploring which products suit the market here. We are closely monitoring customer expectations, government policies, infrastructure development and regulations," he had explained. “We are very serious about this and we will come out with an option soon."