Jeep to launch sub- 20 lakh EV in the United States. Will it come to India?

Known for its robust, go-anywhere but fuel-guzzling SUVs, Jeep is looking at joining the green bandwagon soon and is reportedly prepping an all-electric ‘affordable’ SUV for the American market that will follow on the footsteps of Avenger EV that will be launched here this week.

Jeep Avenger EV is in prime focus but the spotlight could soon shift to a more affordable option that has been confirmed by Stellantis top boss Carlos

While the Jeep Avenger EV - already available in Europe at around 35,000 euros or $38,000 or ₹31.50 lakh - may not suit every budget, Jeep is reportedly looking at offering a less pricey alternative in the times to come as well. As such, the yet-to-be-named model will sit at around $25,000 or approximately ₹20 lakh. This was confirmed by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. Stellantis is the umbrella organisation that owns brands like Jeep, Citroen, Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Fiat, Lancia and others.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Jeep Avenger 50.8 kWh 50.8 kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 20 - 50 Lakhs View Details Jeep Wrangler 1995 cc 1995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 67.65 - 71.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jeep Compass 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 20.69 - 32.27 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jeep Grand Cherokee 1995.0 cc 1995.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 77.50 Lakhs Compare Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 39.2 kWh 452 km 452 km ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 Km 461 Km ₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Quick look at key highlights of Jeep Avenger EV

According to Electrek, Taveras was asked about the prospect of an affordable Jeep electric SUV and his response was in the positive. ““In the same way we brought the 20,000 Euro Citroen e-C3, you will have a $25,000 Jeep very soon," he reportedly said at a Bernstein investor conference. “If you ask me what is an affordable BEV, I would say 20,000 euros in Europe and $25,000 in the US."

Also Read : Chinese offensive is biggest risk to companies like ours, says Taveras

At present, the likes of Nissan Leaf and Ariya are among the most-affordable electric cars in the US market and start at around $28,000 or approximately ₹23.30 lakh. With the looming threat of affordable but reliable options from Chinese manufacturers, the need for playing the price game has become very real - not just on existing offerings but newer ones as well.

Should Jeep bet on India with its EVs?

Jeep marks its India presence with models like Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. The company wants to underline its credentials as a lifestyle brand that offers solid SUVs that can tame the wild. But with the world fast moving towards EVs, can Jeep steer clear of it in India?

Also watch: Jeep India strategy ahead: Will continue to be premium, lifestyle statement

Speaking to HT Auto recently, Jeep India Brand Director Priyesh Kumar admitted that EV options are being considered but any final decision would depend on a multitude of factors. “In the domestic market, we are still exploring which products suit the market here. We are closely monitoring customer expectations, government policies, infrastructure development and regulations," he had explained. “We are very serious about this and we will come out with an option soon."

First Published Date: