Jeep has a fully electric SUV. Will it come to India?

Jeep Avenger is the first fully electric SUV from the brand
It boasts of a 54 kWh battery in combination with a 400-volt electric motor
The set up generates power output of 154 hp and a peak torque of 260 Nm
The all-electric SUV promises a range of up to 550 kms
The battery of the EV gets charged from 20% to 80% in 24 minutes
The model is the first front-wheel drive vehicle which is also equipped with standard Selec-Terrain and Hill Descent Control functionalities
The dashboard has a single horizontal function beam which contains all the air vents, ambient lighting and a 10.25-inch touch screen
The lower side of the dashboard has a wide-open storage shell
The touch screen features 'Uconnect' via which a user can physically mirror his or her own device on the radio through wireless Android Auto and CarPlay