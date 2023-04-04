Jeep has a fully electric SUV. Will it come to India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 04, 2023

Jeep Avenger is the first fully electric SUV from the brand

It boasts of a 54 kWh battery in combination with a 400-volt electric motor  

The set up generates power output of 154 hp and a peak torque of 260 Nm

The all-electric SUV promises a range of up to 550 kms

The battery of the EV gets charged from 20% to 80% in 24 minutes

The model is the first front-wheel drive vehicle which is also equipped with standard Selec-Terrain and Hill Descent Control functionalities

The dashboard has a single horizontal function beam which contains all the air vents, ambient lighting and a 10.25-inch touch screen

The lower side of the dashboard has a wide-open storage shell

The touch screen features 'Uconnect' via which a user can physically mirror his or her own device on the radio through wireless Android Auto and CarPlay
Know more about Jeep
Click Here