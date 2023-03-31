This 1978 Jeep Grand Cherokee is not as old-school as you think

Jeep has unveiled Jeep Cherokee 1978 4xe Concept
It is a 2023 Resto-mod concept build based on a 1974 Jeep Cherokee SJ
Jeep design team wanted to pay homage to Jeep Cherokee (SJ)
The 1978 Jeep Cherokee was blended with a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe
he original body was heavily modified and uses 1970s-theme multicolor paint scheme
Under the hood, the Jeep Cherokee 1978 4xe concept features Jeep Wrangler 4xe powertrain
It uses an engine, electric motors and a battery
The engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 unit. It is mated to an 8-speed transmission
While the exterior looks old school, the interior is relatively modern.