This 1978 Jeep Grand Cherokee is not as old-school as you think

Jeep has unveiled Jeep Cherokee 1978 4xe Concept

It is a 2023 Resto-mod concept build based on a 1974  Jeep Cherokee SJ

Jeep design team wanted to pay homage to  Jeep Cherokee (SJ)

The 1978 Jeep Cherokee was blended with a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

he original body was heavily modified and  uses 1970s-theme multicolor paint scheme

Under the hood, the Jeep Cherokee 1978 4xe concept features Jeep Wrangler 4xe powertrain

It uses an engine, electric motors and a battery

The engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 unit. It is mated to an 8-speed transmission

While the exterior looks old school, the interior is relatively modern.
