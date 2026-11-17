Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that the Tata Motors -owned British luxury car marquee is gearing up for the launch of the Defender EV in 2027. The all-electric iteration of the Land Rover Defender will be a smaller one compared to the regular ICE version of the SUV. Interestingly, a smaller electric Defender has been teased for years, and now JLR has confirmed a specific timeline for its arrival.

Speaking about it, PB Balaji, CEO of JLR, said during the Q2 FY26 earnings call that the electric SUV will enter production in the UK by the end of 2027. It will be built at the automaker's Halewood plant. Upon launch, it will fill the gap below the current Defender 90. The Land Rover Defender EV will be built on the automaker's Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform, which is the same underpinning for the Range Rover GT, which will be built at the same plant and launch next year. Both these new SUVs will come as a result of JLR’s planned £15‑18 billion investment, of which £11.5 billion has been invested since 2024.

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The EMA was developed initially as an EV-only platform, but JLR later revised it in 2025 to accommodate hybrid powertrains too. However, packaging a battery under the floor on a body-on-frame off-roader isn't easy, as the underfloor battery pack can limit wheel travel and articulation of the EV compared with the current Defender's suspension geometry. The OEM is working on this engineering challenge to solve the problem. The details of the powertrain and specifications are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

In an attempt to cope with the ever-evolving consumer demand, especially in favour of electrified vehicles, JLR is also revamping its product strategy. The upcoming Defender EV would play a crucial role in that strategy. The OEM believes this EV will give it the flexibility by giving its customers more choice, which is central to the company's strategy with a portfolio of pure electric and hybrid models tailored to each of its brands.

The US is the largest market for the Defender SUVs. Hence, the US would be a key market for the upcoming electric SUV. However, considering the growing demand for luxury SUVs in the Indian market, as well as luxury electric cars, we can expect the Defender EV to make its way to the country.

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