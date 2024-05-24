Jeep Avenger 4xe unveiled with AWD and hybrid powertrain
- Jeep has increased the ground clearance of Avenger 4xe. This will help with better off-roading capability.
Jeep Avenger is now offered in three drivetrain options.
Jeep has unveiled a new version of the Avenger SUV in the global market. It is called Avenger 4xe and it combines the petrol internal combustion engine with a pair of electric motors for an all-wheel drive system. Till now, the SUV was sold only as an electric vehicle and with an internal combustion engine. As of now, Jeep has no plans to bring the Avenger to the Indian market.
First Published Date: 24 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST
