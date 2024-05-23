HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Jeep Wagoneer S To Break Cover On May 30

Jeep Wagoneer S to break cover on May 30

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 23 May 2024, 13:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Jeep Wagoneer S will offer up to 600 hp of peak power and a sprinting capability of 0-96 kmph in 3.5 seconds.
Jeep Wagoneer S
Jeep Wagoneer S will be based on a new STLA-Large platform
Jeep Wagoneer S
Jeep Wagoneer S will be based on a new STLA-Large platform

Jeep has confirmed that the production version of the Wagoneer S will be officially unveiled on May 30th in New York City. The Wagoneer S is the brand's first global BEV. It will be launched first in the United States and then in Canada. As of now, Jeep has no plans to bring the Wagoneer S to the Indian market.

First Published Date: 23 May 2024, 13:30 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep India Wagoneer S

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.