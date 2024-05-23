Jeep Wagoneer S to break cover on May 30
- Jeep Wagoneer S will offer up to 600 hp of peak power and a sprinting capability of 0-96 kmph in 3.5 seconds.
Jeep Wagoneer S will be based on a new STLA-Large platform
Jeep has confirmed that the production version of the Wagoneer S will be officially unveiled on May 30th in New York City. The Wagoneer S is the brand's first global BEV. It will be launched first in the United States and then in Canada. As of now, Jeep has no plans to bring the Wagoneer S to the Indian market.
