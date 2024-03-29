|Engine
|1482 cc
|Mileage
|18-18.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
Hyundai Creta N Line price starts at ₹ 16.82 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta N Line comes in 12 variants. Hyundai Creta N Line's top variant is N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone.
₹16.82 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.87 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.97 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹18.32 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹18.37 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹18.47 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹19.34 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹19.39 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹19.49 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹20.3 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹20.35 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹20.45 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine
|1482 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Model Name
Hyundai Creta N Line
|Kia Seltos
|Tata Harrier
|Hyundai Creta
|Mahindra Scorpio Classic
|Hyundai Alcazar
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
₹15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
₹13.59 - 17.35 Lakhs
₹16.77 - 21.28 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
3 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
|Engine
1482 cc
1482-1497 cc
1956 cc
1482-1497 cc
2184 cc
1493-1999 cc
|Mileage
18-18.2 kmpl
17-20.7 kmpl
14.6-16.8 kmpl
17.4-21.8 kmpl
15 kmpl
18.1-20.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol/Diesel
Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Manual
Manual/Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price