HT Auto
HomeNew carsHyundai carsHyundai Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line Front Left Side
1/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Grille
2/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Headlight
3/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Rear Right Side
4/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Rear Wiper
5/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Taillight
View all Images
6/10

Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 16,82,300 in India. It is available in 12 variants, 1482 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Hyundai Creta N Line mileage is 18-18.2 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta N Line Key Specs
Engine1482 cc
Mileage18-18.2 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Creta N Line specs and features

Hyundai Creta N Line Alternatives

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Creta N LinevsSeltos
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Creta N LinevsHarrier
UPCOMING
Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door

Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door

16 Lakhs Onwards
Check Gurkha 5 Door details
View similar Cars
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Creta N LinevsCreta
Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

13.59 - 17.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Creta N LinevsScorpio Classic
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

16.77 - 21.28 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Creta N LinevsAlcazar

Hyundai Creta N Line Variants & Price

Hyundai Creta N Line price starts at ₹ 16.82 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta N Line comes in 12 variants. Hyundai Creta N Line's top variant is N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
16.82 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N8 1.5 Turbo MT Titan Grey Matte
16.87 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N8 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone
16.97 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N8 1.5 Turbo DCT
18.32 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N8 1.5 Turbo DCT Titan Grey Matte
18.37 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N8 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
18.47 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N10 1.5 Turbo MT
19.34 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N10 1.5 Turbo MT Titan Grey Matte
19.39 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N10 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone
19.49 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N10 1.5 Turbo DCT
20.3 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Titan Grey Matte
20.35 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
20.45 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Vehicle Review Contest

Hyundai Creta N Line Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Mileage18.2 kmpl
Engine1482 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Creta N Line specs and features

Hyundai Creta N Line comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Hyundai Creta N Line
Kia SeltosTata HarrierHyundai CretaMahindra Scorpio ClassicHyundai Alcazar
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
₹15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
₹13.59 - 17.35 Lakhs
₹16.77 - 21.28 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
3 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
Engine
1482 cc
1482-1497 cc
1956 cc
1482-1497 cc
2184 cc
1493-1999 cc
Mileage
18-18.2 kmpl
17-20.7 kmpl
14.6-16.8 kmpl
17.4-21.8 kmpl
15 kmpl
18.1-20.4 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol/Diesel
Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Manual/Automatic
Manual
Manual/Automatic

My Garage

Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Creta N Line News

Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line: Which SUV should be your pick?
29 Mar 2024
The Hyundai Creta N Line and the Kia Seltos X Line share the same underlying architecture, making them essentially the same car mechanically.
Hyundai Creta N Line vs Kia Seltos X Line: What are the key differences
18 Mar 2024
Hyundai Creta N Line is available only in two variants and comes pretty loaded with features.
Hyundai Creta N Line: Differences between N8 and N10 variants explained
16 Mar 2024
Creta N Line is priced competitively when put up against range-topping versions of Kia Setos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. But does it make sense to buy it over the non N-Line version of the SUV?
Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed for pride, decked for drive
15 Mar 2024
The Creta N Line comes as a sportier trim of the highly popular Hyundai Creta and gets the option of just a turbocharged petrol engine.
⁠Hyundai Creta N Line vs Hyundai Creta: Price comparison
12 Mar 2024
View all
 Hyundai Creta N Line News

Hyundai Creta N Line related Videos

Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line comparison: Which SUV suits you more?
29 Mar 2024
Hyundai Creta SUV has received its N Line avatar promising a sportier drive and several cosmetic changes targeted to attract young buyers.
Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?
15 Mar 2024
The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
6 Mar 2024
Hyundai has launched the new Creta facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The price range is quite similar to that of Kia Seltos, one of its key rivals.
Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king
17 Jan 2024
Hyundai Motor has launched the Creta 2024 facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The compact SUV segment-leader will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.
Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV launched: First look
16 Jan 2024
View all
 
Explore Other Options

Hyundai Creta N Line FAQs

The Hyundai Creta N Line offers a competitive mileage of 18.2 kmpl.
The top variant of Hyundai Creta N Line is the N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
Hyundai Creta N Line is a 5 Seater SUV.
The Hyundai Creta N Line comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 18.2 kmpl.
The Hyundai Creta N Line comes with 1482 engine. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options. With 12 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 71.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW i5

BMW i5

1.2 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Ferrari Purosangue SUV

Ferrari Purosangue SUV

10.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

9 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lexus UX

Lexus UX

40 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Popular SUV Cars

UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100

Mahindra Ekuv100

8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Check Ekuv100 details
View similar Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC

1.07 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EQC Price in Delhi
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.07 - 2.1 Cr
Check Latest Offers
RS Q8 Price in Delhi
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.18 Cr
Check Latest Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

10 - 14 Lakhs
Check Wagon R EV details
View similar Cars
View all
 Popular SUV Cars