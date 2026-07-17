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Hyundai Creta N Line vs Kia Seltos

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Seltos Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta n line Seltos
BrandHyundaiKia
Price₹ 19.03 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Mileage18 to 18.2 kmpl17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Creta N Line Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
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Headlight
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5l MPiSmartStream G1.5
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axleCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18205 / 65 R16
Length
4330 mm4460 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm2690 mm
Height
1635 mm1635 mm
Width
1790 mm1830 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres47 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control,
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody-Coloured
Scuff Plates
Yes-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
6-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Interior Colours
Sporty Black / Athletic Red inserts-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Ventilated Seat Type
CooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,38,42612,75,869
Ex-Showroom Price
16,93,30010,99,000
RTO
1,79,6301,21,900
Insurance
64,99654,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,66427,423

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