In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta N Line and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta N Line vs Seltos Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta n line
|Seltos
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1482 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4