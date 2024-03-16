Hyundai Creta N Line: Differences between N8 and N10 variants explained

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the Creta N Line in the Indian market. It is the sportier version of the standard Creta. Hyundai will only be offering the Creta N Line in two variants. There will be N8 and N10. Both variants get the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and can be had with a 6-speed manual as well as a 7-speed DCT transmission. Here are all the differences between the two variants.

Hyundai Creta N Line is offered only with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 168 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on

Hyundai Creta N Line: Safety features

The Creta N Line comes with loads of safety features such as 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, all-4 disc brakes and Emergency Stop Signal. There are also automatic headlamps, puddle lamps, a rear parking camera with sensors and a Driver Rear View Monitor. The N8 variant also comes with a dashcam with a dual camera whereas the N10 variant gets front parking sensors, auto-dimming IRVM and Hyundai SmartSense which are the Advanced Driver Aids System.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai i20 N Line 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue N Line 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12.16 - 13.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs View Details

Hyundai Creta N Line N8: Exterior

As standard, the Creta N Line comes with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with the N logo, there are red accents as well as the N Line logo on the bumpers as well as sides. All the lighting elements on the SUV are LED units. At the rear, there is a twin-tip exhaust unit and a rear spoiler.

Hyundai Creta N Line N8: Interior

As standard, the Creta N Line comes with an all-black interior with red accents. There are leatherette seats, a new gear lever and a new three-spoke steering wheel with N emblems. To enhance the sporty appeal, Hyundai offers metallic pedals. Other interior highlights include rear window sunshades, rear parcel tray, height adjustable headrests, 2-step rear seat recline and there is also a 60:40 split for the rear seat on offer.

Watch: Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?

Hyundai Creta N Line N10: Interior

For the interior, the N10 trim comes with red ambient lighting, rear cushions for the headrests and electrical adjustment for the driver seat. There is also a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats. Hyundai is also offering a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a Bose speaker system. There is also a 10.25-inch digital screen for the instrument cluster, OTA updates and BlueLink-connected car technology.

First Published Date: