In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 16.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol, Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 16.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT. Alcazar: 1493 cc engine, 18.1 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Alcazar vs Creta N Line Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alcazar Creta n line Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 16.77 Lakhs ₹ 16.82 Lakhs Mileage 18.1 to 20.4 kmpl 18 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1482 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4