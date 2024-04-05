HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsAlcazar vs Creta N Line

Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta N Line

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Alcazar vs Creta N Line Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alcazar Creta n line
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 16.77 Lakhs₹ 16.82 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 to 20.4 kmpl18 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol
₹16.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L GDi Engine1.5l MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,37,50919,42,966
Ex-Showroom Price
16,77,50016,82,300
RTO
1,83,7501,84,230
Insurance
75,75975,936
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,64441,761
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Catchy looks for a seven-seater vehicleFeature-packed cabin

Cons

Limited space in the last rowSlightly pricey, especially the top-end variants

Alcazar Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Hyundai Alcazar1493 cc to 1999 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic16.77 - 21.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Innova Crystanull | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Alcazar vs Innova Crysta

Trending cars

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a meeting in New York City on June 20, 2023.
    Tesla for India or India for Tesla? Breaking down the ingredients for EV dish
    5 Apr 2024
    Hyundai Creta facelift SUV has received a price hike as the carmaker increased the cost of some of its variants from April. The SUV was launched priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The revised price comes within three months of its launch.
    Hyundai Creta prices revised from this month. Check how much it costs
    4 Apr 2024
    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail comes with higher ground clearance when compared to the standard model.
    Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched at 71.17 lakh. Check what's different
    4 Apr 2024
    The Nexon, Brezza, Creta and Scorpio-N are some of the top-selling SUVs in the Indian markets. Models such as these have helped the SUV segment to capture a market share of 50 per cent for the first time.
    Indians bought more cars in FY2023–24 than ever before. Half of them were SUVs
    3 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Hyundai Creta SUV has received its N Line avatar promising a sportier drive and several cosmetic changes targeted to attract young buyers.
    Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?
    15 Mar 2024
    Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
    Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line comparison: Which SUV suits you more?
    29 Mar 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    View all
     