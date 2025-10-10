In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alcazar
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 to 20.4 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4