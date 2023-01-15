HT Auto
Hyundai Alcazar vs Toyota Innova Crysta

Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
₹16.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
G-SLF 7 STR
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Petrol MPi engine-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
725-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
191 Nm @ 4500 rpm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.5-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
157 bhp @ 6500 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,85,20223,57,421
Ex-Showroom Price
16,30,30019,99,000
RTO
1,72,8302,49,875
Insurance
81,4721,07,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600600
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,52050,670
Latest Offers
Delhi
On Hyundai Alcazar :- Benefits up to Rs. 20,000 T&...
Applicable on alcazarprestige6str15diesel & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Aug
Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Innova Crysta
null | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 25.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Alcazar
1493.0 to 1999.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta vs Alcazar
Hindustan Times
Toyota Innova Crysta
null | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 25.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV700
1997.0 to 2184.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta vs XUV700

