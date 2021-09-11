HT Auto
XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
G-SLF 7 STR
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi)-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1750 rpm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
197 bhp @ 5000 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,66,01723,57,421
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00019,99,000
RTO
1,36,9002,49,875
Insurance
79,6171,07,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,51050,670
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700
1997.0 to 2184.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
null | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 25.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
