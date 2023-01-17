HT Auto
Home Auto Videos From Evs To Hybrid Cars: Toyota’s Key Focus At The Auto Expo 2023 Explained

From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained

Atul Sood, Vice President of Marketing & Strategic Sales at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, explained why Toyota is focusing more on sustainable mobility for India. He also reveals how the latest models like Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Innova HyCross have performed so far for the carmaker.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2023, 10:43 AM
First Published Date: 17 Jan 2023, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Motor Innova HyCross Urban Cruiser HyRyder Electric vehicle Hybrid vehicle Auto Expo 2023
