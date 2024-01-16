Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV launched: First look
Hyundai Motor has launched the Creta facelift SUV in India at a starting price of ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Available in 7 broad variants
...
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
64.8 kWh 172 Kmph 418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
1499 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 16 Jan 2024, 13:18 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS