Hyundai Creta N Line vs Kia Seltos X Line: What are the key differences

The Indian auto market is undergoing a rapid shift in preferences, particularly in the SUV segment. While SUVs have long been favoured for their comfort and practicality, a new trend is emerging among young buyers who are seeking performance-focused SUVs.

The Hyundai Creta N Line and the Kia Seltos X Line share the same underlying architecture, making them essentially the same car mechanically. However,

Hyundai and Kia, the Korean automotive giants, are at the forefront of this shift. Hyundai's Creta N Line, the brand's third N Line offering, is a prime example of this trend. It competes directly with its Korean counterpart, the Seltos GT Line / X Line. Despite sharing a platform and many mechanical components, these compact SUVs differentiate themselves through aggressive styling aimed at enhancing their sporty appeal.

Both the Creta N Line and the Seltos GT Line / X Line offer unique styling cues that set them apart from their standard counterparts. However, their mechanical differences are relatively minor. This raises the question: how do these visually striking SUVs compare in terms of performance and overall appeal?

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Kia Seltos X Line: Design

Both the newHyundai Creta N Line and the Seltos X Line share the same platform, as they are sister companies under the Hyundai Motor Group. However, their design aesthetics set them apart, offering distinct looks to appeal to different preferences.

The Creta N Line boasts a muscular and sporty appearance, characterised by red accents and a redesigned grille. In contrast, the Seltos GT Line exudes a sharper, more European-inspired look. Both models feature modern design elements such as connected LED tail lights, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and ride on 18-inch alloy wheels.

Hyundai has ensured that the Creta N Line stands out from its standard counterpart by incorporating unique design elements. These include a different grille design, prominent red accents, and larger 18-inch alloy wheels, giving the N Line a distinct identity.

The colour options for the Creta N Line include Titan Grey Matte, Shadow Grey, Thunder Blue, Atlas White, and Abyss Black. On the other hand, the Seltos GT Line offers a range of colours such as Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, Gravity Grey / Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red / Aurora Black Pearl, and Gravity Grey / Aurora Black Pearl. Additionally, the Seltos X Line is available in a special Matte Graphite shade.

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Kia Seltos X Line: Features

Both the Hyundai Creta N Line and the Seltos X Line offer a plethora of features, each tailored to enhance the driving experience in its own unique way.

The Creta N Line is equipped with twin 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, providing a seamless and advanced interface. It also features dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a 360-degree surround camera, dual dash camera, and a panoramic sunroof, creating a luxurious and connected environment for occupants. Additionally, the Creta N Line boasts ventilated front seats, an eight-way powered driver seat, a Bose-sourced music system, and a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) system, ensuring a comfortable and safe ride.

Similarly, the Seltos X Line offers a host of advanced features, including twin 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and the instrument cluster, as well as an eight-inch heads-up display for added convenience. It also includes leather ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake, sound mood lamps, and a Bose-tuned audio system, providing a premium and immersive driving experience. Additionally, the Seltos X Line comes equipped with connected car technology, ADAS, and more, further enhancing its appeal.

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Kia Seltos X Line: Specs

Both the Hyundai Creta N Line and the Seltos X Line are powered by the same 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, providing a balance of power and efficiency. However, the Seltos offers the additional option of a diesel engine, catering to a wider range of preferences.

In terms of transmission options, the Creta N Line offers a choice between a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a 6-speed manual transmission for the turbo-petrol engine. On the other hand, the Seltos GT Line provides a 7-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission for the diesel engine. Interestingly, the Seltos misses out on a manual gearbox option in the GT Line and X Line variants, a feature that is available in the Creta N Line.

The Creta N Line distinguishes itself further with a stiffer suspension setup compared to the standard Creta, enhancing its sporty driving dynamics. Additionally, it features a quicker and more responsive steering rack, adding to the overall driving engagement. In contrast, the Seltos maintains the same suspension system across all variants but benefits from larger 18-inch alloy wheels, enhancing its stability and road presence.

Hyundai Creta N Line vs Kia Seltos X Line: Price

The Seltos X Line is priced between ₹19.4 lakh and ₹20.3 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Hyundai Creta N Line starts at ₹16.82 lakh and goes up to ₹20.45 lakh. The significant difference in the base prices is primarily due to the manual gearbox option available on the Creta N Line, making it more affordable at the entry level compared to the Seltos X Line.

However, at the top end of the spectrum, the pricing of the top-spec Creta N Line is slightly higher than that of the Seltos X Line. This difference can be attributed to the various features, design elements, and technological advancements that each model offers at the premium level, which may influence pricing.

