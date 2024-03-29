HT Auto
Hyundai Creta N Line Front Left Side
1/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Grille
2/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Headlight
3/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Rear Right Side
4/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Rear Wiper
5/10
Hyundai Creta N Line Taillight
View all Images
6/10

Hyundai Creta N Line Specifications

Hyundai Creta N Line is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 16,82,300 in India. It is available in 12 variants, 1482 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Hyundai Creta N Line mileage is 18-18.2 kmpl.
16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi


Hyundai Creta N Line Specs

Hyundai Creta N Line comes in twelve petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18-18.2 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type ...Read More

Hyundai Creta N Line Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5l MPi
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R18
Length
4330 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1635 mm
Width
1790 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Sporty Black / Athletic Red inserts
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Hyundai Creta N Line News

Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line: Which SUV should be your pick?
29 Mar 2024
The Hyundai Creta N Line and the Kia Seltos X Line share the same underlying architecture, making them essentially the same car mechanically.
Hyundai Creta N Line vs Kia Seltos X Line: What are the key differences
18 Mar 2024
Hyundai Creta N Line is available only in two variants and comes pretty loaded with features.
Hyundai Creta N Line: Differences between N8 and N10 variants explained
16 Mar 2024
Creta N Line is priced competitively when put up against range-topping versions of Kia Setos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. But does it make sense to buy it over the non N-Line version of the SUV?
Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed for pride, decked for drive
15 Mar 2024
The Creta N Line comes as a sportier trim of the highly popular Hyundai Creta and gets the option of just a turbocharged petrol engine.
⁠Hyundai Creta N Line vs Hyundai Creta: Price comparison
12 Mar 2024
View all
 Hyundai Creta N Line News

Hyundai Creta N Line Variants & Price List

Hyundai Creta N Line price starts at ₹ 16.82 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta N Line comes in 12 variants. Hyundai Creta N Line's top variant is N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
16.82 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N8 1.5 Turbo MT Titan Grey Matte
16.87 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N8 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone
16.97 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N8 1.5 Turbo DCT
18.32 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N8 1.5 Turbo DCT Titan Grey Matte
18.37 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N8 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
18.47 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N10 1.5 Turbo MT
19.34 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N10 1.5 Turbo MT Titan Grey Matte
19.39 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N10 1.5 Turbo MT Dual Tone
19.49 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N10 1.5 Turbo DCT
20.3 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Titan Grey Matte
20.35 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
20.45 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

