Hyundai Creta N Line Specifications

Hyundai Creta N Line comes in twelve petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18-18.2 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Creta N Line measures 4,330 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Creta N Line sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Creta N Line price starts at ₹ 16.82 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta N Line comes in 12 variants. Hyundai Creta N Line's top variant is N10 1.5 Turbo DCT Dual Tone.
₹16.82 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.87 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹16.97 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹18.32 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹18.37 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹18.47 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹19.34 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹19.39 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹19.49 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹20.3 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹20.35 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹20.45 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
