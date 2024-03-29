Hyundai Creta N Line Specifications

Hyundai Creta N Line comes in twelve petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18-18.2 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Creta N Line measures 4,330 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Creta N Line sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less