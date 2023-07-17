HT Auto
Tata Harrier Specifications

Tata Harrier is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 13,84,000 in India. It is available in 27 variants, 1956.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tata Harrier Specs

Tata Harrier comes in 27 diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Harrier measures 4,598 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. The ...Read More

Tata Harrier Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
2021 XZA Plus Dark Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.63
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
731.5
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.75
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Ground Clearance
205
Length
4598
Wheelbase
2741
Kerb Weight
1719
Height
1706
Width
1894
Bootspace
425
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Projector with Xenon
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Tata Harrier News

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 on models like Tiago, Tigor and Altroz among others in June.
Tata Motors offering discount on Harrier, Safari, save up to 50,000
17 Jul 2023
The test mules of the SUVs were recently spotted on the Leh-Srinagar highway.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts: What do we know so far?
22 Jun 2023
The Tata Harrier test mule spotted in Spain wearing heavy camouflage is the same model on sale in India, not a facelifted iteration of the SUV. (Image: Motor.es)
Tata Harrier spied testing wearing camouflage in Spain. It's not what you think
20 Jun 2023
Tata Safari will take design inspiration from Harrier.EV that was showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts spotted undergoing high-altitude testing
8 Jun 2023
Tata Motors had launched the Harrier SUV for the first time in India back in 2019.
Tata Motors sells one lakh Harrier SUVs in four years
18 May 2023
View all
 

Tata Harrier Variants & Price List

Tata Harrier price starts at ₹ 13.84 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Harrier comes in 27 variants. Tata Harrier top variant price is ₹ 21.09 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE
13.84 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XM
15.15 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XT
16.4 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XMA
16.4 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XT Camo
16.5 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XT Plus
17.2 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XT Plus Camo
17.3 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XT Plus Dark Edition
17.3 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ
17.65 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Dual Tone
17.75 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Camo
17.85 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
2021 XT Plus Dark Editon
18.04 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus
18.9 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZA
18.95 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus Dual Tone
19 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZA Dual Tone
19.05 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus Dark Edition
19.1 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus Camo
19.1 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XTA Plus
19.14 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XTA Plus Dark Edition
19.34 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZA Camo
19.61 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
2021 XZ Plus Dark Edition
19.89 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZA Plus
20 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZA Plus Dual Tone
20.2 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZA Plus Dark Edition
20.3 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZA Plus Camo
20.82 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
2021 XZA Plus Dark Edition
21.09 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

