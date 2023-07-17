Tata Harrier Specifications

Tata Harrier comes in 27 diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Harrier measures 4,598 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. The ground clearance of Harrier is 205. A five-seat model, Tata Harrier sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less