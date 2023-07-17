Tata Harrier Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Harrier comes in 27 diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Harrier measures 4,598 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. The ground clearance of Harrier is 205. A five-seat model, Tata Harrier sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Harrier price starts at ₹ 13.84 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Harrier comes in 27 variants. Tata Harrier top variant price is ₹ 21.09 Lakhs.
₹13.84 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹15.15 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.4 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.4 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹16.5 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹17.2 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹17.3 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹17.3 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹17.65 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹17.75 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹17.85 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹18.04 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹18.9 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹18.95 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹19 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹19.05 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹19.1 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹19.1 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹19.14 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹19.34 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹19.61 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹19.89 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹20 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹20.2 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹20.3 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹20.82 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹21.09 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price