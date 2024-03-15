Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed for pride, decked for drive

Hyundai Creta has been the alpha wolf in the herd of mid-size SUV space that has grown by leaps and bounds in terms of options in the past several years. Launched way back in 2015, there are over a million units of the Hyundai Creta on Indian roads. And thousands more being added each month. The model promises a whole lot but what it cannot claim to be is uncommon. So how can someone stand out from the crowd while still enjoying everything else that the Creta offers? Why, the Creta N Line of course.

Hyundai Creta N Line is your best bet to stand out from the Creta crowd in the Indian market. But is it worth the price premium? Check out Creta N Lin

Hyundai is placing its big bets on the Creta N Line model. And it is a calculated risk. The company can afford to take Creta's high sales for granted. After all, the company sold over 15,000 units of the latest Creta in March despite the updated model being launched in January. This was a record for the car in any one month since 2015. But while the Creta will almost certainly bask in its past glories and potentially shine brighter courtesy its newest updates, can its sportier avatar strike a deeper chord?

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV300 2024 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs View Details

Creta is the third model from Hyundai to have an N Line avatar, after i20 N Line and Venue N Line. N Line versions of both i20 and Venue form only a small portion of their overall and respective sales. The company says that over the three years since i20 N Line was launched, it has sold around 22,000 units of both N Line models combined. But it also adds that N Line models were never meant to be volume drivers, more to satiate the need to stand out of a select group of customers. And that group is likely to grow with the Creta N Line. Or at least that is what the Koreans expect.

So what does the Hyundai Creta N Line bring to the Indian market and for the Indian customer? Does it make sense over its own (comparatively) less-flashier twin? And are the updates purely cosmetic that can be fitted just as well in the after-market arena? These are just some of the many questions we sought to finds answers to during our day out with the SUV.

Here is Hyundai Creta N Line first-drive review:

Also watch: Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?

For the uninitiated, the N Line range of Hyundai models offer cosmetic updates on the outside body, cabin and some minor tweaks to suspension and steering setup. The Hyundai N Line models are different from Hyundai N cars which are focused primarily on significantly enhancing the performance capabilities. Hyundai N models are developed mainly for track-related driving, targeting authentic speed enthusiasts, and get major specifications' updates.

While there is no Hyundai N model in India at present, Creta N Line is promising to offer the stand out highlights in its own right.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Design updates

The Hyundai Creta N Line retains most of the overall proportions, design and visual aesthetics of the 2024 Creta launched earlier this year. The differences may not be immediately obvious but also do not require a very close inspection. For starters, the Creta N Line comes with three single and three dual-tone options. In the range of single-tone colour options, a Matte grey shade is not just new to Creta but to Hyundai's India range at large.

Hyundai Creta N Line colour options Titan Gray Matte (New) Atlas White Abyss Black Thunder Blue with Black roof Atlas White with Black roof Shadow Gray with Black roof

N Line also brings Red strip accents all around the outer body of the Creta model which immediately underlines that this is not the ‘conventional’ Hyundai mid-size SUV. Now there is nothing radical about the accents and these can be easily added from an after-market shop as well. But either way - factory fitted or custom added, do add a touch of sporty visual appeal. Additionally, the Red shade finds its way on the brake calipers as well. Then there are minor updates to the front lip and bumper, and a dual-tip muffler at the back. The exhaust notes, however, are not as pronounced as on the Venue N Line and this is a downer for sure.

A look at the Creta N Line (left) standing next to the non N Line version of the latest Creta. Notice the changes on the bumper, front lip and the minor Red accents towards the bottom of the face on the N Line model.

The biggest - and possibly best - update on the Creta N Line is that it stands on 18-inch wheels which elevates (no pun intended) its visual outlook from outside and ride position for the driver in the cabin. The diamond-cut alloys are striking and continue to go well with the overall design language of the vehicle. And if all of these updates are not enough, Hyundai has plonked a plethora of ‘N Line’ and ‘N’ badges everywhere - bumper, over the front wheel arch, on alloy hub and at the back.

The very prominent Red accents all around the Creta N Line go well with certain body shades of the vehicle and a bit too flashy with other colours. The preference would largely depend on individual tastes.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Cabin changes

The emphasis on the Red colour permeates to within the cabin of the Creta N Line as well. Now there may not be any feature additions - except for a dual dashcam on the upper variant, on the lines of what is on the Exter - or space improvements over the non N-Line version of the model but the idea is to offer a visual differentiation here as well.

A closer look at all the Red accent additions in the cabin of Hyundai Creta N Line. A flat-bottomed steering wheel would have increased the sporty quotient of the cabin that the model is seeking to offer.

There is a dash line in Red on the dashboard which stretches over the left-most air-conditioning vent, a prominent Red border around the entire stretch of the curved and connected infotainment and driver display screens, Red stitching on the gear knob, steering and seats, and even the piping on all seats is done in the same colour.

Once again, Hyundai has plonked the 'N Line' and ‘N’ symbols on every open space available - top of gear knob, bottom of the steering wheel, on the seats, floor mats and even the head cushions on the rear seats.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Drive dynamics

Hyundai claims Creta N Line DCT can fire from o to 100 kmph in 8,.9 seconds.

The Creta N Line comes only with one engine options but two transmission choices across the N8 and N10 variants. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor introduced on the Creta in January is carried forward to the N Line but the most significant update here is that it is now also paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, apart from the DCT. Remember, the Creta on its own does not offer a manual gearbox with the turbo petrol motor option.

On the move, the Creta N Line feels lighter on its feet even though the power output (158 bhp) and torque (253 Nm) figures are identical to what the regular Creta offers with this engine. Company officials say that the suspension set up has been marginally updated but the difference is hardly evident. What is, however, is the steering that is lighter and therefore more fun when navigating through busy city intersections.

On the flipside, there is no roar or grunt from the exhaust and enthusiasts would find the miss rather appalling. This more so because the Venue N Line does offer some aural excitement when pushing the pedal to the metal.

Hyundai states that the Creta N Line fuel efficiency figures are at 18.4 kmpl for the DCT version while it is at 18 kmpl for the one with the manual gearbox.

Hyundai Creta N Line: Verdict

The Creta is a great proposition for most buyers in the mid-size SUV space but does the Creta N Line go well above and beyond? Not really. While it may be a safe assumption that this N Line will sell better than all other N Line models in the Indian market, the number is unlikely to be a significant portion of overall Creta sales figures.

Offered in N8 and N10 variants which both come with manual and automatic gearbox, the Creta N Line is tailormade for those who have finalised their decision to buy a Creta but now want their car to stand out from other Creta units on the road. For others, especially those who may not much care for the optics and others who are on a budget, the ‘conventional’ Creta ought to more than just suffice.

First Published Date: